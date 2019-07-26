Yonkers fetes milestone men Lachance

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, July 25, 2019 - This under "Best Laid Plans"... Monday afternoon (July 22nd), down at Harrah's Philly, Pat Lachance won his 2,000th career race as a harness racing driver.

That evening, Yonkers Raceway was dutifully prepared to present him with the appropriate congratulatory signage. However, it rained buckets.

Alas, Lachance was not a Yonkers' participant Tuesday night (July 23rd) and the Raceway was idle Wednesday night (July 24th).

Order was restored Thursday night (July 25th), with Lachance summarily recognized for his latest achievement.

Lachance, son of Hall of Famer-and perennial Yonkers' driving champ, Michel-remains a throwback, with about 25 horses currently in training. The 43-year-old native of Montreal has more than 1,500 training wins to his credit.

"I'm happy to reach the number," Lachance said. "The fact that so many of the winners came from the barn makes it even better."

Frank Drucker