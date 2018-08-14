$157,000 Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot

YONKERS, NY, Monday, August 13, 2018 - The first-season statebred lasses hit town Monday night (Aug. 13th), plying Yonkers Raceway's $157,000 New York Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot for harness racing 2-year-old fillies.

'Twas a night for the favorites over the sloppy surface.

Perfect plebe Winndevie (Trond Smedshammer, $3.40) made it 5-for-5 in the opening ($52,000) event, putting away leading (:29.1, 1:00.3, 1:30.3) Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) late. Winndevie, from post position No. 3, then whipped that rival by a couple of lengths in 1:59.

Hanna Dreamgirl (Tim Tetrick) was third.

For Winndevie, a daughter of Credit Winner owned by Purple Haze Stable and trained by her driver, she won both of her local tries. The exacta paid $6.30, the triple returned $10.60 and the superfecta (Hot Chapter [Andy Miller]) paid $23.80.

"I don't know what else to say? She's 5-for-5," Smedshammer said.

Indeed.

The evening's second ($53,000) division saw Amal Hall (Miller, $2.60)-from post No. 4--settle early, move the lead before the half, then barely hold off With Out a Doubt (Tim Tetrick) by a desperate nose (:28.4, :59.3; 1:28.4, life-best 1:58.4).

Thanks for Leaving (catch-driver Jordan Stratton) was a pocket third, with Blue Prayer (Dan Daley) fourth.

For Amal Hall, a Credit Winner miss co-owned by her driver, Gty Stable & Dumain Haven Farm and trained by Mrs. (Julie) Miller, she won three (with three seconds) in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $5.80, the triple (three wagering choices in order) returned $10.60 and the superfecta paid $41.80.

"She's just a handy, half-mile (track) horse who does her job," Miller the driver said.

The final ($52,000) sire stakes division saw the original six-pack pared to a barbershop quartet, as two of the ladies came up ill.

Pole-sitting Conway Kellyanne (Charlie Norris, $2.90) had no issues at all (:29.1, 59.1, 1:29.4, 2:00.1). She disposed of a pocket Julamay Mass (Miller) by a length-and-a-half, while an out-the-mile Sweet Chapter (Mark MacDonald) was third.

Qiss Me Blue Chip (Scott Zeron) lagged, broke and was a distanced fourth.

For Conway Kellyanne, a daughter of Conway Hall (stunner) trained by her driver for co-owners Carrie Norris, Acadia Farms and G&B Racing, she's now won three of her five seasonal efforts. The exacta paid $13, with triple and superfecta wagering cancelled due to the short field.

When first/last seen here, Conway Kellyane won at a $40.20 mutuel.

"She going to stay with the sire stakes," Charlie Norris said. "She fits in with them."

Frank Drucker