Day At The Track

$157,000 Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot

06:31 PM 14 Aug 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Amal Hall, harness racing Winndevie, harness racing
Amal Hall is No. 4
Mike Lizzi Photo
Winndevie made it 5-for-5
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, August 13, 2018 - The first-season statebred lasses hit town Monday night (Aug. 13th), plying Yonkers Raceway's $157,000 New York Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot for harness racing 2-year-old fillies.

'Twas a night for the favorites over the sloppy surface.

Perfect plebe Winndevie (Trond Smedshammer, $3.40) made it 5-for-5 in the opening ($52,000) event, putting away leading (:29.1, 1:00.3, 1:30.3) Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) late. Winndevie, from post position No. 3, then whipped that rival by a couple of lengths in 1:59.

Hanna Dreamgirl (Tim Tetrick) was third.

For Winndevie, a daughter of Credit Winner owned by Purple Haze Stable and trained by her driver, she won both of her local tries. The exacta paid $6.30, the triple returned $10.60 and the superfecta (Hot Chapter [Andy Miller]) paid $23.80.

"I don't know what else to say? She's 5-for-5," Smedshammer said.

Indeed.

The evening's second ($53,000) division saw Amal Hall (Miller, $2.60)-from post No. 4--settle early, move the lead before the half, then barely hold off With Out a Doubt (Tim Tetrick) by a desperate nose (:28.4, :59.3; 1:28.4, life-best 1:58.4).

Thanks for Leaving (catch-driver Jordan Stratton) was a pocket third, with Blue Prayer (Dan Daley) fourth.

For Amal Hall, a Credit Winner miss co-owned by her driver, Gty Stable & Dumain Haven Farm and trained by Mrs. (Julie) Miller, she won three (with three seconds) in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $5.80, the triple (three wagering choices in order) returned $10.60 and the superfecta paid $41.80.

"She's just a handy, half-mile (track) horse who does her job," Miller the driver said.

The final ($52,000) sire stakes division saw the original six-pack pared to a barbershop quartet, as two of the ladies came up ill.

Pole-sitting Conway Kellyanne (Charlie Norris, $2.90) had no issues at all (:29.1, 59.1, 1:29.4, 2:00.1). She disposed of a pocket Julamay Mass (Miller) by a length-and-a-half, while an out-the-mile Sweet Chapter (Mark MacDonald) was third.

Qiss Me Blue Chip (Scott Zeron) lagged, broke and was a distanced fourth.

For Conway Kellyanne, a daughter of Conway Hall (stunner) trained by her driver for co-owners Carrie Norris, Acadia Farms and G&B Racing, she's now won three of her five seasonal efforts. The exacta paid $13, with triple and superfecta wagering cancelled due to the short field.

When first/last seen here, Conway Kellyane won at a $40.20 mutuel.

"She going to stay with the sire stakes," Charlie Norris said. "She fits in with them."

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Sire Stakes picture clear as mud
14-Aug-2018 18:08 PM NZST
$157,000 Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot
14-Aug-2018 18:08 PM NZST
Can De Los Cielos Deo stay unbeaten at Meadows
14-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Artful Way splashes to victory at Plainridge
14-Aug-2018 12:08 PM NZST
Latissimus Hanover sweeps PA Stallion legs
14-Aug-2018 11:08 AM NZST
Cal Expo Barn Area Opens September 15th
14-Aug-2018 09:08 AM NZST
HTA Scholarship Award winners announced
14-Aug-2018 06:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News