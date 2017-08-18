Day At The Track

$156,000 New York Sire Stakes Clyde Hirt Pace

06:18 PM 18 Aug 2017 NZST
Alexis Faith
Alexis Faith
Mike Lizzi Photo
Hurrikane Shorty
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, August 17, 2017 - Yonkers Raceway Thursday night (Aug. 17th) played host to the $156,000 New York Sire Stakes Clyde Hirt Pace for harness racing 2-year-old fillies.

Three divisions, worth $52,000 each, went postward.

The opening event saw 3-10 favorite Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras) brush to the lead around second choice Alexis Faith (Jim Morrill Jr.). The official horse of the Archies then set intervals of :28, 57.3 and 1:27.1, only to fold off the final turn.

Alexis Faith ($8.40), from post position No. 2, ducked inside, defeating a second-over, 32-1 Line Dancer (Brett Miller) by a half-length in 1:55.3. Sand Artist was a first-up third, while odds-on 'Candygirl' faded to fifth among the half-dozen.

For Alexis Faith, a daughter of American Ideal Ontario co-owned by West Wins Stable, Jim Fielding, J. Robert Darrow and Kevin McKinney, she remains perfect (5-for-5) to begin her career. The exacta paid $160.50, with the triple returning $820.

The second sire stakes grouping, was won by second choice All on Top Hanover (Andy Miller, $6.40). Pocketed-after a retake-from post No. 6, she pulled early against that stubborn foe, even-money choice Python Blue Chip (Jason Bartlett).

Rebuffed once through intervals of :28.1, :57.1 and 1:26, All on Top Hanover did eventually prevail, besting her rival by a length-and-a-quarter in 1:55.4.

American Myth (Brett Miller) was a loose-pocket third.

For All on Top Hanover, a Betterthancheddar miss co-owned by (trainer) Erv Miller, Crawford Racing, Ronald Michelon and George Golemes, she's now 3-for-6 this season. The exacta paid $21.20, with the triple returning $123.

The final sire stakes grouping saw no one able to Get Shorty, as in Hurrikane Shorty (Bartlett, $2.50). With no anxious moments from the pole, the 1-4 choice won by a comfortable length (:28.3, :58.1, 1:27.2, 1:55.4).

Betterthangraduate (Matt Kakaley) chased from the pocket and held second, with Azreal as it Gets (Brian Sears) a closing third.

For Hurricane Shorty, a daughter of Art Major trained by Kevin McDermott for co-owners Little E LLC, Jason Settlemoir, Arthur Geiger and David Stolz, it was her third win in five first-season tries. The exacta paid $8, with the triple returning $28.20.

Frank Drucker

