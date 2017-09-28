$1m International Trot Field near completion

YONKERS, NY, Wednesday, September 26, 2017 - The harness racing field for the million-dollar Yonkers International Trot @ Empire City Casino is nearing completion.

According to race secretary Steve Starr, nine of the 10 places behind the starting gate for the Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14th, mile-and-a-quarter classic have been finalized. They are, alphabetically (with country of representation)...

Dreammoko (FRA)

Marion Marauder (CAN)

Midnight Hour (FIN)

Oasis Bi (ITA)

On Track Piraten (SWE)

Resolve (USA, defending champion)

Shadow Woodland (FIN)

Tripolini VP (DEN)

Twister Bi (ITA).

Starr indicated the final invite shall go to an American in the next couple of days. Starr also said the fields for the pair of $250,000 Invitationals (Dan Rooney Pace and Harry Harvey Trot), are also about confirmed, with both races announced shortly.

Those races, plus the $1.8 million New York 'Day' of Champions (eight NYSS finals @ $225,000 each), comprise the $3.3 million program the richest harness racing program ever in the Empire State.

First post for the 11-race, all-stakes card is 1 PM.

Frank Drucker