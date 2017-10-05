Day At The Track

Yonkers International Trot contingent arrives

06:45 AM 05 Oct 2017 NZDT
Horse transport crate unloading, harness racing Midnight Hour, Dreammoko JFK arrival, harness racing
Horse transport crate unloading
Jelena Gerga Photo
Midnight Hour, Dreammoko JFK arrival
Jelena Gerga Photo

YONKERS, NY, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - They've arrived. The overseas harness racing competitors for the $1 million Yonkers International Trot @ Empire City Casino touched down early Wednesday morning (Oct. 4th) at New York's JFK International (that word again) Airport...and if you had 7:20 AM in the office pool, you're feeling quite smug about now.

The gang that's all here is comprised of (alphabetically, with country)...Dreammoko (FRA), Midnight Hour (FIN), Oasis Bi (ITA), On Track Piraten (SWE), Shadow Woodland (FIN), Tripolini VP (DEN) and Twister Bi (ITA).

After being mobbed by (three) photographers, it was off to posh Newburgh, NY, for a couple of days of rest, relaxation and quarantine. The seven are expected at the Raceway sometime around noon Friday (Oct. 6th), housed in the Old Glory Building as they prepare for the Saturday, Oct. 14th world-class event.

None of the two- or four-legged traveling party seemed any worse for wear in a trip that began in Liège (Belgium), a nearly nine-hour flight of just over 3,700 miles.

The 39th edition of the International, with 10 trotters at the mile-and-one-quarter distance, is to be drawn Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 10th) at a midtown press luncheon. Defending champion Resolve (USA), In Secret (USA) and Marion Marauder (CAN) round out the stellar field, highlight of a New York harness-record $3.3 million purse program.

Please note again it's a rare Saturday afternoon card, with first post at 1 PM and the 39th edition of the International Trot (race No. 9 of 11) scheduled for approximately 4 PM.

Also a friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Thursday evening’s (Oct. 6th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,087.53.  

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 every racing program.  It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Tuesday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker

