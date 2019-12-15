Day At The Track

Yonkers retires Bit of a Legend N

06:12 PM 15 Dec 2019 NZDT
Mike Lizzi photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, December 14, 2019--Yonkers Raceway bid adieu to one of its harness racing favorites, Bit of a Legend N.

The 10-year-old dual hemisphere double-millionaire, who was profiled earlier this week, was retired Saturday night (Dec. 14th) in an appropriate place, the Raceway winner's circle.

Before going to his next job--stallion duty at Midland Acres in Bloomingburg, OH--Bit of a Legend N was honored by his human posse. Among those who gave their props to the 2016 Levy champion were co-owners Susan and Harry Von Knoblauch Jr., trainer Peter Tritton, driver Jordan Stratton, caretakers Smiley Quinteros and Carlos Rodriguez and official groupie Peter Venaglia.

"(Bit of a Legend N) allowed me to retire," Von Knoblauch Jr. said, adding, "He bought our family closer together. We can't say we'll find another as good as him, but we try."

Bit of a Legend N was an original $103,000 purchase by the late Harry Von Knoblauch. He went on to earn $1.9 million in 99 North American starts, winning a third (that's 33 after some fast math).

"Peter (Tritton) and his staff took such good care of him," Stratton said. "I think that's why he lasted so long.

"The horse's name is Bit of a Legend, but the real legend was Peter. He never put any pressure on me. I wasn't as established a driver then, and even when we didn't get the results, he understood my thought process."

Saturday night's pair of $42,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

--Trot, Swansea (Austin Siegelman, $4.50) in 1:55.4,

                                                                                               -- Mike Lizzi photo

--Pace, Mac's Jackpot (Brent Holland, $12.20) in 1:52.2.

                                                                                               -- Mike Lizzi photo

George Brennan, back from some R&R, won three races, halving the difference (423-420) between himself in Jason Bartlett in the local driver standings with two programs remaining before the '19 season ends Tuesday night (Dec. 17th).

Bartlett was blanked Saturday evening.

 

Frank Drucker

Yonkers Raceway

