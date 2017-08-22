Yonkers Trot attracts 12, Messenger 9

YONKERS, NY, Monday, August 21, 2017 - Twelve harness racing 3-year-old gentlemen have been entered for Yonkers Trot No. 63, second Jewel of the Trotting Triple Crown.

A pair of $40,000 eliminations are set for this Saturday night (Aug. 26th), with the first four in each returning for the half-million-dollar final.

First elim (6th race)

1 - Enterprise by Chapter Seven - (Tim Tetrick),

2 - Another Chapter by Chapter Seven - (Scott Zeron),

3 - Southwind Cobra by Muscle Hill - (Matt Kakaley),

4 - Yes Mickey by Muscle Hill - (Ake Svanstedt, lone gelding, lone $30,000 supplemental entrant),

5 - Devious Man by Credit Winner - (Andy Miller),

6 - Andy M by Andover Hall - (Dave Miller).

Second elim (7th race)

1 - Money Macintosh by Credit Winner - (Andy Miller),

2 - Di Oggi by Crazed - (Montrell Teague),

3 - New Jersey Viking by Muscle Hill - (Svanstedt),

4 - Guardian Angel AS by Archangel - (Jason Bartlett),

5 - Southwind Hydro by Muscle Hill - (Marcus Johansson),

6 - Top Flight Angel by Archangel (Andy Miller also listed).

(Note Money Macintosh and Top Flight Angel are coupled)

Nine soph lads were entered for the 62nd Messenger Stakes, second Jewel of the Pacing Triple Crown. This presents another edition of musical chairs, with all going in a $40,000 elimination (9th race) to get the octet for the $500,000 final.

1 - Art Scene (Zeron),

2 - Mac's Jackpot (g) by Somebeachsomewhere - (Bartlett),

3 - Downbytheseaside by Somebeachsomewhere - (Brian Sears),

4 - Summer Side by Well Said - (Ray Schnittker),

5 - Blood Line by Somebeachsomewhere - (Brett Miller),

6 - Henry the Dragon by Dragon Again - (Teague),

7 - Miso Fast by Roll With Joe - (Kakaley),

8 - Funknwaffles (g) by American Ideal - (Corey Callahan),

9 - Beyond Delight (g) by Bettor's Delight - (Dan Dube).

(Note Mac's Jackpot/Beyond Delight are coupled, as are Downbytheseaside/Blood Line)

The ladies' companion events are the one-dash-for-the-cash $119,010 Hudson Filly Trot and $113,880 Lady Maud Pace.

The Hudson, for 3-year-old fillies, attracted eight...(alphabetically)

Celebrity Ruth by Archangel

Chapter Too by Chapter Seven

Dangle Then Deke by Cantab Hall

Evelyn by Muscle Hill

Ice Attraction by Muscle Hill

Lexie Marie ??

Mamora Bay by Chapter Seven

Sunshine Delight by Credit Winner

The Lady Maud, also for 3-year-old young ladies, have seven in-to-go...(alphabetically)

Angel's Pride by Roll With Joe

Awash by Somebeachsomewhere

Ella Christina by Western Ideal

Gurl Band K by Rock N Roll Heaven

Robin J by Roll With Joe

Tori Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere

World Apart by Art Major

The finals for all four Yonkers Raceway stakes are scheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 2nd .

Frank Drucker