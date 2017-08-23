Trot winner to be invited to $1m International

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - Once again shamelessly plagiarizing a term from our thoroughbred brethren, "Win and You're In." Yonkers Raceway has announced that the harness racing winner of the 63nd Yonkers Trot shall automatically receive a Yonkers International Trot invitation.

The $500,000 Yonkers Trot goes Saturday night, Sept. 2 (eliminations this Saturday, Aug. 26th), while the million-dollar, mile-and-a-quarter Yonkers International Trot is set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14.

This is the third incarnation of International since its return after a 20-year hiatus.

"We are compiling a list of world-class trotters for our International," race secretary Steve Starr said. "Last season's winner, Resolve, is coming back to defend his title and it's shaping up as a glorious race."

More information about the 2017 Yonkers International Trot shall be announced shortly.

Frank Drucker