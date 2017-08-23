Day At The Track

Trot winner to be invited to $1m International

06:53 AM 23 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Yonkers International Trot.JPG
Yonkers International Trot

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - Once again shamelessly plagiarizing a term from our thoroughbred brethren, "Win and You're In." Yonkers Raceway has announced that the harness racing winner of the 63nd Yonkers Trot shall automatically receive a Yonkers International Trot invitation.

The $500,000 Yonkers Trot goes Saturday night, Sept. 2 (eliminations this Saturday, Aug. 26th), while the million-dollar, mile-and-a-quarter Yonkers International Trot is set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14.

This is the third incarnation of International since its return after a 20-year hiatus.

"We are compiling a list of world-class trotters for our International," race secretary Steve Starr said. "Last season's winner, Resolve, is coming back to defend his title and it's shaping up as a glorious race."

More information about the 2017 Yonkers International Trot shall be announced shortly.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Remembering Harry Von Knoblauch
23-Aug-2017 07:08 AM NZST
Positions unchanged in this week's Poll
23-Aug-2017 07:08 AM NZST
Trot winner to be invited to $1m International
23-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Stakes and track record set at The Ocean
23-Aug-2017 05:08 AM NZST
No racing at Tioga - shortage of horses!
23-Aug-2017 03:08 AM NZST
Fastest two-year-old ever at Scioto 1:51.1
22-Aug-2017 22:08 PM NZST
Millers + Trotting Hopples = Stallion Series success
22-Aug-2017 20:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News