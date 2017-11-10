Two-year-old Matron Stakes in the books

DOVER, Del.---- Springsteen is not only a big hit on Broadway but also in the Matron Stakes at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The harness racing colt won the $211,300 two-year-old colt pace joining the sensational Youaremycandygirl, Wolfgang and Plunge Blue Chip in the champions winners circle at Dover Downs on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Teamed with driver Simon Allard, Springsteen shot past race favorite Shnitzledosomething just past the three-quarters and rolled on to a 1:51.1 victory in the male Matron. The win was only the second this year in 12 starts and a new lifetime mark. Rene Allard recently became trainer of the Rock N Roll Heaven -American Charm youngster who now has banked $178,351 this season. Singh, Weisenberg and Allard Racing own the winner. Closing Statement and Brian Sears was second in front of Shnitzledosomething (Peter Wrenn) third.

Yannick Gingras made the winner's circle for the second time guiding Youaremycandy to an easy 1:52.2 score in the $174,700 Matron Filly Pace. W.J. Donavan owns the American Ideal -Sweet Lady Jane bay trained by Ron Burke, who won for the sixth consecutive stakes victory, her eighth of the year in 10 races. She has now won $714,345 in purses. Strong Opinion (Dave Miller) was runner-up. Aims Whisper (Wrenn) took third.

Outside post eight was no burden for Plunge Blue Chip in the $173,000 Matron Filly Trot. Ake Svanstedt, who owns the Muscle Mass -Dunk The Donato lass with Blue Chip Bloodstock, hustled away from the starting gate and won for fun in 1:55.4 for her seventh win in eight races improving her earnings to $194,833. Perfect Summer (Andrew McCarthy) had a perfect 2-hole trip with SMS Princess (Tim Tetrick) third.

Wolfgang played winning music for Yannick Gingras in a 1:55.3 decision in the $203,900 Matron Colt Trot. Jimmy Takter conditions the My MVP -Summer Savory freshman for owners Falk, Fair Island Farm, Brixton Medical and Hatfield Stables. The win was the third of the season in eight races. Wolfgang caught Samo Difference (Takter) in the last steps to bring his earnings to $204,820. I Know My Rights (Tyler Buter) was the show horse.

More Matron action next Thursday, Nov. 16 when all four Matron Stakes for three-year-olds headline another big racing program.

On a giant undercard, David Miller steered Bettor Memories, trained by Nifty Norman, home in 1:50.2 for owner Gus Dovi to win the $30,000 Preferred Pace. Soto (Art Stafford Jr.) and Sweet Rock (Sears) were second and third respectively.

In the $25,000 Open pace, Sicily, driven by Montrell Teague, was a 1:50.3 winner for trainer Wayne Givens and owners Reggie Hazzard. Arque Hanover was next in front of Seventh Secret (Eddie Davis Jr.)

During the night Tim Tetrick was presented a 10,000 win sign.

Tim Tetrick, Allan Davis, Yannick Gingras, trainers Eric Foster and Jim King and owner JoAnn Looney King had two wins apiece.

Marv Bachrad