YS Tallia, McKinney sizzle at H3R in Quebec-Bred Series

Trois-Rivieres, QC - There were four opening round harness racing divisions of the $267,000 Quebec-Bred Series for older pacers and YS Tallia and McKinney were the fastest of all, with YS Tallia scoring the fastest mile this season at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday.

The 8th race second divisions for older mares started off with Lune Bleu and driver Pierre Luc Roy taking command with the overwhelming 1-9 favorite YS Tallia and driver Stephane Gendron dropping into second place by the opening quarter mile in :28.2.

Gendron then came out briefly with YS Tallia as if he was going to quarter move to the lead, but backed it off and settled back into the two-hole. They went by the half mile in :57.4.

Gendron just waited and at the three-quarters in 1:26.3, he had YS Tallia out of the pocket-trip and scooting to the lead. She kept rolling on in the stretch to win by three and one-quarter lengths in 1:54.3. Lune Bleu was second with Vee Breeze (Pascal Berube) third.

A five-year-old mare by Western Ideal, YS Tallia is trained by Michel Allard and bred and owned by Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation. She paid only $2.10 to win.

In the fifth race, second division for older horses Kinnder Jackson and driver Justin Filion sped away to the early lead with McKinney sitting the pocket-trip to the opening quarter mile in :27.

Filion and Kinnder Jackson led the field through the half mile in :56.2 as Rose Run Slider (Jocelyn Gendron) started up first-over with Majo Lou Beka (Jonathan Lachance) second-over.

As they raced down the backstretch, driver Francis Picard pulled the pocket with McKinney and started to come after race leader Kinnder Jackson through the three-quarters in 1:25.2.

McKinney proved to the ultimate strong horse as he took the lead away from Kinnder Jackson as they started down the stretch and then pull away for a five and three-quarter length romp in 1:54.4. Kinnder Jackson held for second with Beach Runner A M (Marie Claude Auger) third.

It was the fourth win of the year for McKinney, who was a prior Quebec Champion in 2014. The nine-year-old gelding by Santanna Blue Chip is trained by Francis Richard for Ontario owners Robert Kyle Fellows, Daniel Knechtel and Arpad Szabo. He paid $3.00 to win.

The second race, first division for the horses saw three-time Quebec Champion Atomic Million AM lead from start to finish for driver Guy Gagnon. D J Power (Pierre Luc Roy) made a race out of it late, coming first-over on the final turn and finished second by one length.

The time of the mile was 1:56.2. HP Patriote (Jonathan Lachance) was third.

It was the second straight win in four starts this year for Atomic Million AM. The eight-year-old gelding by Million Dollar Cam was bred and is owned and trained by Alain Martin of Gatineau. He paid just $2.20 to win.

The third race, first mares division, saw the 1-2 race favorite, Miss Rockadali and driver Guy Gagnon grind it out against Imagine Speed (Tyler Jones) to take command after the opening quarter mile in :27.2.

Miss Rockadali then led the field to the half mile marker in :27.3 with Imagine Speed sitting the pocket-trip and All You Can Dream (Stephane Brosseau) coming up first-over with Lit De Rose (Stephane Gendron) grabbing the second-over cover.

Down the backstretch they went as Imagine Speed began to fade and Brosseau ducked into the two-hole spot with All You Can Dream at the three-quarters in 1:26.4. That left Lit De Rose first-over and still on the move as the hit the top of the stretch.

Miss Rockadali tried her best but was not match for Lit De Rose, who closed well at the finish to win by one and one quarter lengths in 1:56.1. Miss Rockadaili was second with All You Can Dream third.

It was a lifetime mark for Lit De Rose, a four-year-old mare by Leader Bayama who is trained by Maime Velaye for breeder/owner Guy Corbeil of Mirabel. Lit De Rose was a Quebec Champion at H3R at age two in 2017. She paid a handsome $17.70 to win Sunday.

Track Notes: Pascal Berube, Guy Gagnon and Stephane Gendron all had driving doubles Sunday. Live racing resumes next Friday, post time is 7:00 pm. Featured will be the second round of the $267,000C Quebec-Bred Series for four-year-old and older trotters. For more information, visit www.quebectrottingclub.com.