Yabby Dam Farm - Breeding Philosophy

Yabby Dam Farms will present a world-class draft of 33 yearlings to the Nutrien Standardbred Yearling Sale, including 21 fillies, many from imported or outstanding local harness racing mares, many of whose offspring are being offered for sale for the first time.

“These fillies in particular not only offer excellent racing prospects but will also represent outstanding broodmares opportunities, once their racing careers are finished,” Driscoll says.

The yearlings represent the cutting edge of breeding, with some superbly bred individuals for offer with pedigrees that would not look out of place on any international stage.

Yabby Dam Farms has assembled a wonderful band of trotting broodmares representing some of the finest families in the world from France, North America, Italy and also from the best colonial families, who are seeing a resurgence thanks to the world-class stallions now available.

Stallions such as Father Patrick , Love You and Orlando Vici , whose progeny are constantly in the international headlines, are represented in the sale, as are the likes of Yabby Dam Farms boom resident French sire Used To Me , and Woodlands exciting resident sire What The Hill .

Cheval Arbre’s Dave Sanders, who worked on the racing desk of two major New Zealand newspapers and who now works as a pedigree consultant and analyst, accompanied Driscoll on many trips to Europe and to visit French and Swedish studs, both trotting and thoroughbred.

On those visits, the pair spent many hours talking with some of Europe’s top breeding experts, which helped shape Driscoll’s breeding strategies and purchases, the fruits of which are now being offered to the public, many for the first time.

Sanders has written a series of articles examining the backgrounds, families, pedigrees and some of the strategy behind the choice of stallions Yabby Dam Farms have used, which has seen the stud rack up 11 Group one victories in the past four seasons, including the Great Southern Star, Australian Grand Prix, Victoria Trotters Oaks, Vicbred Super Series 2YO and 4YO G&G, and Breeders Crown 2YO and 3YO Fillies classics.

“Pat has helped raise the standard of trotting here, by importing into Australia both French and American-bred trotting bloodstock of the highest quality to compliment a band of local mares from many of the best families in New Zealand and Australia.

“He has immersed himself in both the European and American trotting breeding industries which he has used to build up his world-class broodmare band at his stud at Ballarat.

“It is something of which he can be immensely proud, and which is a fantastic asset for Australian trotting, and now Australasian buyers have an amazing chance to buy into this dream, literally.”

Click on the below article by Cheval Arbre's Dave Sanders to see YDF's available draft at the Nutrien Sale or click here to watch the live YDF on-farm yearling parade, commencing at 11.00am on Sunday 28th March hosted by Paul Campbell.

1 La Coocaracha and her Offspring

2 The Lyell Creek breed

3 The Maori Miss Family

4 Roydon Legacy

5 Orlando Vici, the sire

6 Orlando Vici, the Speedy Crown links

7 A Very French cross

8 The Franco/American Cross

9 The YDF International Flavour in the Nutrien Sale



If you would like to receive Yabby Dam Farm - Breeding Philosophy Booklet, please email louise@harasdestrotteurs.com. au



NZ FREIGHT REBATE

New Zealand buyers who purchase a yearling from Yabby Dam Farms superb draft at the Nutrien Standardbred Yearling Sale can receive up to $5000 to get the horse home thanks to a generous rebate being offered by YDF.

“Yabby Dam Farms (YDF) are pleased to announce a freight rebate for any YDF yearling purchase at the 2021 Nutrien Standardbred 2021 yearling sale, where the yearling is exported to New Zealand within 60 days following the Nutrient 2021 sale,” says Yabby Dam Farms proprietor Pat Driscoll.

“The export freight rebate will be A$500 per A$10,000 spend or part thereof, to a maximum of A$5,000, payable on receipt of a paid freight invoice.”