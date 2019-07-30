Yabby Dam Farms sale update

The dam of Sunday's 3yo winner Travel Bug is among harness racing mares still available in the second week of the first Annual Broodmare reduction sale at Haras des Trotteurs, Cardigan, Victoria.

Travel Bug is from well related Sundon mare Tricia Powell, a close relation to group winners Amore Stride, Harriet of Mot and Earl of Mot who is still for sale alongside a bevy of black type mares.

Also likely to appeal to discerning breeders is New Zealand champion Enghien’s half sister The Pink Diamond who won nine races in New Zealand and Australia.

The Pink Diamond

Group one placed Amarula is in foal to exciting French stallion Used To Me , which will be her first foal.

Amarula, a Bacardi Lindy Mare out of Sundon mare Valley Of the Moon won the listed SA Trotters Derby, and was second in the Gp1 Victoria Trotters Oaks and third in the Victorian Trotters Derby.

Group 1 placed Amarula is among a bevy of black type mares for sale

Also for sale is Group 1 placed Moyabamba as is NZ Trotting Oaks winner Commander Jewel.

Group 1 winning Sundon mare Fiery Mountain Girl, in foal to Love You , is also being offered for sale by Yabby Dam Farms and is a great chance to acquire a foal bred on the same cross as champions Monbet and Enghien.

This is a genuine broodmare reduction sale, due to an influx of retiring mares from Yabby Dam Farms’ racing arm, and a change of direction, meaning a number of beautifully bred mares from its broodmare band are available for sale online on its website, on a first come first served basis.

Yabby Dam Farms plan to make this an annual reduction sale offering a wide mix of mares, unproven, proven, young and old broodmares.

The aim is to suit all clients, from established breeders to new breeders wanting to get into the game, or those trying to get into that special family through an older mare.

So here is a great chance to supplement your broodmare band from this wide mix of empty, in-foal and maiden mares which includes Group winners and good producers, from some of the southern hemisphere’s best families.

Any questions please call Dave on +64 21 245 2584 or email dave@harasdestrotteurs.com.au