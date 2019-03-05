Yabby Dam auctions colt for Stable Fund

Lot 14 is eligible for the Vicbred $7000 First Win Bonus, Vicbred Platinum and Breeders Crown.

Yabby Dam Farms and Haras des Trotteurs will be offering this striking chestnut colt who will be going under the hammer as Lot 14 of the APTS on March 10 with

all proceeds going to the Terang Harness Racing Club stable upgrade at Dalvui Raceway.

The Terang Harness Owners, Trainers and Supporters Group has been fundraising $2M for about four years to build a new stabling facility.

With APTS also waiving its fees from the sale of Lot 14, the only money from the purchase not going to the Terang Harness Raing Club fund will be GST.

By Haras des Trotteurs successful French sire Used To Me out of My Dreamweaver, the well-bred colt is the fifth foal with all of his four elder siblings being

winners.

These include the 10-win mare My Chimera (T1.55.6,$63,360) who had two wins at 3, six metropolitan wins and a second placing in a Need For Speed heat, running fourth in the Gp1 final.

Another half-sister to the colt, Cadenas Amour (TR1.58.3, $16, 970) has won three of her 17 starts with 4 placings, including a win at 3 and also ran 4th in

a Breeders Crown heat.

His 2YO older half-brother Dream Over has also had a win in his first three juvenile starts.

His dam My Dreamweaver won 4 races and placed 10 times taking a time of 1.57.8TT.

A New Zealand bred mare with pure American bloodlines, she is by Lindy Lane out of the imported mare Dreamlands Nancy.

My Dreamweaver is a half to Gp2 winner Our Dreamlover ( Love You ) (TR1.59.6, $159,017) who won 16 races, including 9 at 3 and was the winner of a repechage

of the Breeders Crown, and was also second in the Gp1 Vic Derby and third in the Gp2 Breeders Crown. As an aged horse he won the Gp2 Queensland Cup.

My Dreamweaver is also a half to Ararat Cup winner Crown Dream (Tr1.59.7, $50,140) who won nine races, including two at 2, and five other winners.

Lot 14 is eligible for the Vicbred $7000 First Win Bonus, Vicbred Platinum and Breeders Crown.