NZ Yearling Sale Catalogues released

Following an unprecedented harness racing inaugural Sale, the second edition of NZB Standardbred’s National Standardbred Yearling Sale catalogue is now online with printed copies due to arrive in letterboxes now.

With more than half of all eligible stakes races in Australasia, 37% of all eligible Group One races in Australia, and 64 individual Group One features last season won by kiwi-bred Standardbreds – there’s no wonder that buyers flock to New Zealand to secure their next champions.

Featuring a strong representation of leading commercial sires from throughout Australasia, the 2020 Sale sessions feature a bountiful showcase of trotting and pacing stock from world-class families, expertly prepared by leading vendors and preparers.

“The quality of the catalogue is a testament to the many vendors and owners who continue to invest in the industry”, said NZB Standardbred’s James Jennings.

“We continue to invest in them and they continue to invest in us – a great outcome for our buyers, who get the best product available in Australasia, sourced from a sales company that’s renowned for being squarely focused on auction sales and service”.

“The 2020 catalogue is littered with outstanding pedigrees and the team can’t wait to get around buyers in the coming months to show them what’s on offer”.

With 131 Lots to go under the hammer at Karaka and a further 257 in Christchurch – the action-packed week of inspections, parades and selling is set to appeal to buyers and investors, both local and international.

The Auckland Sale session at Karaka will be held on Monday 17 February, with all lots paraded in Lot order the day prior (Sunday 16) in the Outdoor Parade ring at the Karaka Sales Centre. The catalogue for the Karaka session includes 77 colts and 54 fillies from prominent and blacktype families.

In Christchurch, on Tuesday 18 February, the parade of trotting lots will kick off proceedings with those yearlings being sold in the dedicated afternoon trotting session. The parade of pacing stock will also be conducted in lot order on Tuesday, with the sale of all pacing lots taking place on Wednesday 19 February at the Canterbury Agricultural Park. There are 161 colts and 96 fillies catalogued for the Christchurch Sale.

The strength of the catalogue is underpinned by champion sires and high performing dams with 36 Lots produced by Group race-winning dams, including 20 Group one winners. There are also 42 siblings to Group One winners due to go under the hammer in February.

In total, there are 15 trotting sires and 21 pacing sires represented.

Appealing to a broad range of buyers some of the many pacing highlights include progeny of:

Always B Miki (12 Auckland, 14 Christchurch)

(12 Auckland, 14 Christchurch) American Ideal (9 Auckland, 11 Christchurch)

(9 Auckland, 11 Christchurch) Art Major (20 Auckland, 27 Christchurch)

(20 Auckland, 27 Christchurch) A Rocknroll Dance (3 Auckland, 25 Christchurch)

(3 Auckland, 25 Christchurch) Betting Line (4 Auckland, 11 Christchurch)

(4 Auckland, 11 Christchurch) Bettor’s Delight (36 Auckland, 46 Christchurch)

(36 Auckland, 46 Christchurch) Captaintreacherous (4 Auckland, 12 Christchurch)

(4 Auckland, 12 Christchurch) Rock N Roll Heaven (1 Auckland, 16 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 16 Christchurch) Somebeachsomewehere (3 Auckland, 13 Christchurch)

(3 Auckland, 13 Christchurch) Sweet Lou (16 Auckland, 9 Christchurch)

The line-up of Yearlings by leading trotting sires includes:

Andover Hall (1 Auckland, 2 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 2 Christchurch) Creatine (1 Auckland, 4 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 4 Christchurch) Father Patrick (4 Christchurch)

(4 Christchurch) Kadabra (1 Auckland, 3 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 3 Christchurch) Love You (3 Auckland, 16 Christchurch)

(3 Auckland, 16 Christchurch) Majestic Son (4 Christchurch)

(4 Christchurch) Muscle Hill (4 Auckland, 2 Christchurch)

(4 Auckland, 2 Christchurch) Peak (1 Auckland, 4 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 4 Christchurch) Pegasus Spur (1 Auckland, 2 Christchurch)

(1 Auckland, 2 Christchurch) Trixton (3 Christchurch)

All Lots that are eligible for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Series, 377 are eligible for the NZ Sires’ Stakes Series, 121 registered for the Nevele R Fillies Series, 313 for Breeders Crown, 92 nominated for Caduceus, 54 qualify for Vicbred, 36 registered for Bathurst, and 23 eligible for Need For Speed.

Leading 2019 vendor Woodlands Stud (38), along with Breckon Farms (34), Hollis & Robertson Equine Services (14) and Tardina Stud (8) will present the larger drafts in Auckland. Whilst Broadfield Lodge (25), Rosedale Farm (22), Studholme Bloodstock (14), Dancingonmoonlight (10), Spreydon Lodge (9), and Ripple Creek (11) are set to showcase quality yearlings at Christchurch. As well as Shard Farm (10) who head a record contingent of Southern Bred Southern Reared’s 60 yearlings.

With the New Year comes continued investment from NZB with construction at Canterbury Agricultural Park underway for a multi-use barn to become the permanent placement for the once modular stables that were located under the free-span marquee.

And at Karaka, the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka hotel development is well underway – as are a number of enhancements around the complex to make inspecting horses and attending the Sales even more enjoyable.

All unbroken yearlings purchased at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale are eligible for the lucrative $1m NZB Standardbred Harness Million Sales Series.

2020 Sale & Parade Format:

AUCKLAND SALE AT KARAKA

Sunday 16 February – Parade in Lot order from 2:30pm

Monday 17 February – Sale of all Lots from 11am

CHRISTCHURCH SALE AT CANTERBURY AGRICULTURAL PARK

Tuesday 18 February – Parade in Lot order from 11am, dedicated Sale of Trotters from 4pm

Wednesday 19 February – Sale of all Pacing Stock from 11am

For more information or to request a catalogue visit: www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz or email rachel.deegan@nzb.co.nz.