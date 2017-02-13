Express Stride takes record with a 1:49.8 mile

Express Stride is the latest horse to beat the sub 1:50 mark down under with a dazzling 1:49.8 mile last Saturday night at the fastest harness racing track in the Southern Hemisphere, Tabcorp Park Menangle, just on the outskirts of Sydney in New South Wales.

Express Stride was having his third start back on a new campaign winning all three races this time in to take his record to 24 starts, 9 wins, 6 seconds and 4 thirds for $191,790 in stakes with plenty more to come.

A Bettor's Delight horse from the top racemare Lauraella ($649,946) Express Stride is from the famed Black Watch family that has dominated the Yearling Sales in New Zealand for the last 30 years. This family is known as the Regina family.

Express Stride winning in 1:49.8

There are a number of yearlings from the Regina family in the Australasian Classic Sale at Karaka next Monday the 20th of February.

The Breckon Farms draft has several of note especially Lot 91 Zinny Mach a colt by Mach Three from a race winning Christian Cullen sister to the dam of Lauraella. This colt is the dam's second foal with the first foal being the now race winning three-year-old Laredo Torpedo who raced in last week;s Victoria Derby.

Lot 91 – Zinny Mach (bay colt Mach Three / Zingara)