Yearling sales closing in fast

Harness racing yearling sales are upon us and Cam Bray from New Zealand Bloodstock joined Paul Campbell to discuss and promote their up coming sale and explain how this year might look with restrictions on travel.

Australian and overseas buyers will have every opportunity to purchase a yearling this year with some exciting initiatives and many innovative ways to get involved in their sale.

Sale dates this year are:

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale, Auckland 13 & 14 February at Karaka

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale, Christchurch 15 - 17 February at Canterbury Agricultural Park

Watch the video below.