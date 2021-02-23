Day At The Track

Yearling sales continue for Day Two

12:30 PM 23 Feb 2021 NZDT
National Yearling Sale, Harness racing

Today is day two of the NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale in Christchurch, with the pacers taking centre stage.

The sale will be broadcast live to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page.

Diamond Racing, Woodlands Stud and Southern Bred Southern Reared will support the coverage of the NZB Standardbred yearling sale sessions. There will also be  Preview and Review shows, as well as key sale highlights and interviews, viewers can be assured they will not miss any of the live sale action.

Sale highlights:

Lot 217  Bettor's Delight colt out of the good mare Safedra sells for $120,000

Lot 224 (Bettor's Delight – Simply Devine)  Another good price for a Bettor's Delight colt selling for $140,000

Lot 225 (Bettor's Delight – Some Legend) Eynon Farms Ltd goes to $160,000 to puchase this Bettor's Delight colt

Lot 232 (Bettor's Delight – Start Dreaming)  Mark Purdon puts his hand up and buys this Bettor's Delight colt for $110,000

 

