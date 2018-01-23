Harness racing investigation - Yole & Walters

Yesterday the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) Stewards panel comprising of Mr R Murrihy (Chairman), Mr J Zucal and Mr A Crowther yesterday opened an inquiry into a number of matters that had been under investigation including:

The running of Race 5 the SEA FM Mobile (2297metres) conducted at the Devonport Harness Racing Club on Friday 14 July 2017;

The betting activities of Licensed Bookmaker and registered Owner Mr Stephen Walters and Trainer Mr Ben Yole during the course of the 2017 calendar year involving a number of harness races conducted in Tasmania;

The procurement and use of unregistered products for the Ben Yole Racing Stable.

Evidence was taken from Trainer Mr Ben Yole, Licensed Driver Mr Robert Walters and Licensed Bookmaker and registered Owner Mr Stephen Walters.

The inquiry was adjourned to a time and date to be fixed to allow for the Stewards to obtain further evidence.

Reid Sanders

Director of Racing

(03) 6777 1900