Yole claims third North Eastern Pacing Cup

It was a North Eastern Pacing Cup with a difference being held at Carrick Park on Friday, but just like last year, it was harness racing driver Mark Yole putting his name on the honour roll once again when Tisu Spirit led all the way to score in the 2650-metre standing start event.

“I’m absolutely stoked,” said Yole after his third driving win in the race, and his first as a trainer.

After stepping away cleanly, Yole had to fight standing start specialist Goggo Gee Gee for the lead in the run into the first turn.

Once finding the lead Yole set a handy tempo on Tisu Spirit and the American Ideal gelding dug deep when challenged hard by the $2.80 favourite Kardesler and Be Major Threat over the concluding stages.

“We had to do a little bit of work to find the front running into the first corner, but once we got there, I wanted to keep him rolling a little bit as he tends to wait for them late, but he seemed to do it alright and kept fighting late when the others got to him,” explained Yole about the one-metre win.

The mile rate was recorded in 2m 3.1s, which was only 0.6s outside of the track record.

It was the sixth outing for the pacer in Yole’s care since being purchased by clients of the Yole stable.

“I chased him a couple of times, it was before I purchased Salvator Mundi that I had a few owners that put a syndicate together, but he wasn’t for sale,” explained Yole.

“We ended up buying Salvator Mundi and the same group of owners were keen for a country cup horse, so I put in another offer which was accepted,” added the winning trainer-driver.

There are plenty of options for Yole with the gelded son of American Ideal going forward.

“I will see how he pulls up as it was a tough run tonight, so I will wait and see if we go to the Devonport Pacing Cup next week or wait and go to the Burnie Cup at the end of the week,” said the Carrick based trainer.

Tisu Spirit’s win was the last leg of a driving double for Yole who scored on the Geoff Smith trained Devil Of Tyne earlier in the night.

For complete results of the nights racing click here.

Duncan Dornauf for Tasracing