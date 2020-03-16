Yole gets 100th Australian win for the season

Leading trainer Ben Yole notched up his 100th Australian training win of the season in Devonport on Sunday night when Shestryingtactics scored in the S & M Horse Transport Mobile.

Shestryingtactics was sent out the $3.80 favourite from the pole draw, and the eight-year-old daughter of Sportswriter was well rated in front by Samantha Gangell to get the victory in a mile rate of 2m 3.5s.

“I thought she was the best from my team tonight, she just had to have enough gate speed to hold the front,” said Yole.

“She didn’t cop a great deal of pressure, and she had a bit of speed late, plus it was a bit weaker field than what she had been racing,” added the trainer.

It was the second last night of the Team Teal promotion with the win being the states 14th. The last meeting is the Australian Female Drivers Championship meeting which is currently listed to be held in Launceston next month.

It’s the fifth consecutive season that he has trained a century of wins.

“It is fantastic, and all credit goes to the staff, without fantastic staff, fantastic owners and a great bunch of loyal drivers it all doesn’t happen,” said Yole.

Yole ended up with training a quartet to take his total to 102 wins, with nine of those being earlier in the season when he had his Victorian satellite stable in operation.

The first of Yole’s winners on the card was with Gentleman Red who scored in the opening race on the card, the Ladbrokes Pace for horses with a national rating between 30 and 49 over 2297 metres.

The gelded son of Sportswriter was last at the 1100 metre mark before racing three-wide from that point, to score by 1.2 metres with Troy McDonald in the sulky.

“That’s his sort of class, he took his turn and won, and I have a few others in that class that will do the same,” said Yole.

Gentleman Red led home a stable trifecta with Hear the Call and the race favourite Mystery Writer filling the placings.

Win 101 came in the Maxfield Drilling Pace where Brian Who won his second race at only his second start since going to the Yole stable.

From inside of the second row the pacer sat three-back along the marker pegs and flashed home to score by a half-head over the stablemate The Lemondrop Kid.

“I like him. I think he will win a few more yet, and he has a good turn of foot. It was a little bit of a concern when he ended up three-back the fence, but it was a great drive by Rohan Hadley,” said Ben.

His last winner of the night came with Jakes A Joy in the C.U.B Pace where he enjoyed a lovely run behind the leader to score by a half-head in a race where Yole trained the first five placegetters.

“He was well driven by Gareth (Rattray), you can’t do much wrong when you stick to the pegs around Devonport, you normally earn money,” said the states leading trainer.

The next meeting on the North-West coast will be in Burnie on Friday night.