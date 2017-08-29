Yole wants to help people battling depression

Victorian turned Tasmanian harness racing reinsman Mark Yole wants not only the trots industry but the wider community to understand that it is okay to talk about feeling down or depressed.

Yole, whose battle with depression was documented recently in Tasmania's The Examiner, says depression and related illnesses are far more common than people think and that the more people talk openly about the subject the better placed society will be to understand.

"I'd like to do what I can to get the word out there about it and see if we can make a real difference," Yole said.

Yole, 29, told the Examiner that people feeling depressed should: "Talk to people. Don’t be ashamed. Even if you don’t think you’ve got depression, but you’re just not feeling great, talk to someone".

He added: “Even now, my fiancee and I talk about that stuff. She’s really great - if I’m feeling a bit down or she’s feeling a bit down, we can sit down and talk about it and work through it together. You never know what talking to people can do.”

Click here to read Yole's full story on The Examiner website

Yole praised Harness Racing Victoria's recent move to extend its industry assistance program to include all trainers and drivers.

"The more awareness the better with this issue. It's important the conversation is started and kept going so people doing it tough know it's okay to reach out and get some help," he said.

Yole added that he would jump at the opportunity to secure public speaking engagements to promote awareness of depression.

"I just want do to my bit to make a difference," he said.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)