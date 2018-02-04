Day At The Track

Yonker's $40,000 Open Handicaps

10:26 PM 04 Feb 2018 NZDT
Rubber Duck, harness racing Killer Martini, harness racing
Rubber Duck
Chris Brokate Photo
Killer Martini
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 3, 2018—Favored Rubber Duck (Joe Bongiorno, $4.20) and Killer Martini (Jason Bartlett, $16.80) were the names above the harness racing marquee Saturday night (Feb. 3rd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s co-featured $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Rubber Duck, from assigned post position No. 3, stuffed lass NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.) in behind early in the weekly adult-table trot. The race became a two-speed number, with Rubber Duck (:28.1, :57.3, 1:26.4,  1:56.2) holding sway.

NF Happenstance pulled pocket early to test the fave, but missed a half-length. Melady’s Monet (Bartlett) rallied off a brutal trip for third, with Madhatter Blue Chip (Jordan Stratton) and Lily’s Swan Pond (George Brennan) rounding out the remainder.  

For Rubber Duck, an 6-year-old Muscle Mass ridgling Alberta co-owned by Blain & Erna Corbeil and trained by Jennifer Bongiorno, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta $10.60, with the triple (three wagering choices in order) returning $28.

The week’s pacing feature saw pole-assigned Killer Martini slip out down the backside to race second-over. He outgamed a cone-skimming Don’tcallmefrancis (Greg Merton) by a nose in 1:54.  Dream Out Loud N (Dan Dube) put away pace-setting (:28, :56.4, 1:24.4) 2-1 choice Thisjetsabookin’ (Stratton), made the lead but faltered late.

That one missed by a head, with a season-debuting Christen Me N (Tim Tetrick) and Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley) grabbing the minors. Christen Me N was done no favors when a parked-the-mile Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) backed up in front of him.  

For Killer Martini, a 6-year-old Camluck gelding Alberta owned and trained by Ricky Bucci, it was—as the fifth choice--his first win in four ’18 tries. The exacta paid $112, the triple returned $447.50 and the superfecta paid $3,743.

Special Saturday props to Bongiorno (driver) and Bongiorno (trainer) for a three-win night, while Bucci and William Adamczyk each had a pair of training victories.

Sunday ‘French’ matinees return Feb. 25th (post time TBA).  

Frank Drucker

