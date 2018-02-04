Yonker's $40,000 Open Handicaps

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 3, 2018—Favored Rubber Duck (Joe Bongiorno, $4.20) and Killer Martini (Jason Bartlett, $16.80) were the names above the harness racing marquee Saturday night (Feb. 3rd), winning Yonkers Raceway’s co-featured $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Rubber Duck, from assigned post position No. 3, stuffed lass NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.) in behind early in the weekly adult-table trot. The race became a two-speed number, with Rubber Duck (:28.1, :57.3, 1:26.4, 1:56.2) holding sway.

NF Happenstance pulled pocket early to test the fave, but missed a half-length. Melady’s Monet (Bartlett) rallied off a brutal trip for third, with Madhatter Blue Chip (Jordan Stratton) and Lily’s Swan Pond (George Brennan) rounding out the remainder.

For Rubber Duck, an 6-year-old Muscle Mass ridgling Alberta co-owned by Blain & Erna Corbeil and trained by Jennifer Bongiorno, it was his first win in a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta $10.60, with the triple (three wagering choices in order) returning $28.

The week’s pacing feature saw pole-assigned Killer Martini slip out down the backside to race second-over. He outgamed a cone-skimming Don’tcallmefrancis (Greg Merton) by a nose in 1:54. Dream Out Loud N (Dan Dube) put away pace-setting (:28, :56.4, 1:24.4) 2-1 choice Thisjetsabookin’ (Stratton), made the lead but faltered late.

That one missed by a head, with a season-debuting Christen Me N (Tim Tetrick) and Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley) grabbing the minors. Christen Me N was done no favors when a parked-the-mile Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) backed up in front of him.

For Killer Martini, a 6-year-old Camluck gelding Alberta owned and trained by Ricky Bucci, it was—as the fifth choice--his first win in four ’18 tries. The exacta paid $112, the triple returned $447.50 and the superfecta paid $3,743.

Special Saturday props to Bongiorno (driver) and Bongiorno (trainer) for a three-win night, while Bucci and William Adamczyk each had a pair of training victories.

Sunday ‘French’ matinees return Feb. 25th (post time TBA).

Frank Drucker