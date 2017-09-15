$1m International Trot one month away

The $1 million Yonkers International Trot is one month away with the harness racing classic trotting event scheduled for October 14, 2017 at Yonkers Raceway.



Find all the latest news and videos at www.internationaltrot.com as the North American and European contenders are announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s winner Resolve has an accepted an invitation to return and defend his title. Also already accepting are France’s Dreammoko and Italy’s Twister Bi.



Plus follow along on social media on the Standardbred Owners Association of New York Facebook page, and on Twitter @soaofny by using the hashtag #International2017. There will be weekly free contests for International Trot prizes and merchandise.



In addition to the International Trot, Yonkers Raceway will be hosting eight New York Sire Stakes Finals on the October 14 afternoon card, each carrying a $225,000 purse.