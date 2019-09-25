Yonkers 2019 International Trot photo album

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 24, 2019- By way of introduction, here are your 10 harness racing entrants for Yonkers Raceway's $1 million International Trot, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12th.
Alphabetically (country of representation)...
Atlanta (U-S)
Bahia Quesnot (France)
Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden)
Guardian Angel AS (U-S)
Lionel (Norway)
Marion Marauder (Canada)
Norton Commander (Germany)
Slide So Easy (Denmark)
Uza Josellyn (Switzerland)
Zacon Gio (Italy).
From Frank Drucker, Yonkers Raceway