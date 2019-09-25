Yonkers 2019 International Trot photo album

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 24, 2019- By way of introduction, here are your 10 harness racing entrants for Yonkers Raceway's $1 million International Trot, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12th.

Alphabetically (country of representation)...

Atlanta (U-S)

Bahia Quesnot (France)

Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden)

Guardian Angel AS (U-S)

Lionel (Norway)

Marion Marauder (Canada)

Norton Commander (Germany)

Slide So Easy (Denmark)

Uza Josellyn (Switzerland)

Zacon Gio (Italy).