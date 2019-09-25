Day At The Track

Yonkers 2019 International Trot photo album

05:48 AM 25 Sep 2019 NZST
USA's Atlanta and driver Yannick Gingras
Mike Lizzi photo
Bahia Quesnot from France
Adam Strom photo
Sweden's Cruzado Dela Noche
Mike Lizzi photo
Guardian Angel AS and driver Tim Tetrick
Mark Hall/USTA photo
Lionel from Norway
Mike Lizzi photo
Marion Marauder represents Canada
Mike Lizzi photo
Germany's Norton Commander
Adam Strom photo
Slide So Easy from Denmark
Adam Strom photo
Switzerland's Uza Josselyn
Adam Strom photo
Italy's Zacon Gio
Anne Ehlert photo
YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, September 24, 2019- By way of introduction, here are your 10 harness racing entrants for Yonkers Raceway's $1 million International Trot, set for Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12th.

Alphabetically (country of representation)...

Atlanta (U-S)

Bahia Quesnot (France)

Cruzado Dela Noche (Sweden)

Guardian Angel AS (U-S)

Lionel (Norway)

Marion Marauder (Canada)

Norton Commander (Germany)

Slide So Easy (Denmark)

Uza Josellyn (Switzerland)

Zacon Gio (Italy).

From Frank Drucker, Yonkers Raceway

