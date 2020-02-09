Yonkers $40,000 Open Handicaps

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 8, 2019 -- Popular propositions Jack's Legend N (Jason Bartlett, $3.60) and Swansea (Austin Siegelman, $2.70) did not disappoint Saturday night (Feb. 8th), winning Yonkers Raceway's pair of harness racing $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Jack's Legend N took down the weekly adult-table pace in first-over fashion. From post position No. 3 (in one notch after a defection), he saw Tookadiveoffdipper (Brent Holland) pocket Ostro Hanover (Dan Dube) through intervals of :26.2 and :55.3.

Jack's Legend N then moved from third, assaulting in earnest at the 1:23.3 three-quarters.

Tookadiveoffdipper gave way gradually in and out of the final turn, with Jack's Legend N grinding by. The latter edged away, whipping Ostro Hanover by a length-and-a-half in a season's-best 1:51.4. San Domino A (George Brennan) loomed but flattened, finishing third, with Tookadiveoffdipper and Bettor Memories (Eric Goodell) settling for the remainder.

For Jack's Legend N, a 6-year-old Down Under Bettor's Delight gelding co-owned by (trainer) Richard Banca and James & Barbara Boese, it was his first win in three seasonal starts. The exacta paid $18.80, with the triple returning $46.40.

Jack's Legend N

The week's marquee trot offered minimal suspense, with Swansea--from post No. 4 (also in one place after a scratch)--taking it the distance (:28, :57.4, 1:26.2, 1:54.3). His job was made much easier after Yes (Holland) was totally devoid of trot and Eye ofa Tiger AS (Bartlett) broke.

Swansea whipped Melady's Monet (Brennan) by a length, with newly-minted millionaire Smalltownthrowdown (Dube) third.

Eye ofa Tiger AS crossed the line fourth, but flipped placings with Yes after the former's extended transgression.

For Swansea, a 5-year-old Swan for All gelding co-owned (as Triple D Stables) by (trainer) Scott DiDomenico and Dana Parham, it was his second win in four '20 trues. The exacta paid $13.60, with the triple wagering cancelled due to the abbreviated number starters.

Swansea

Frank Drucker