Yonkers $50,000 Open Handicap Pace

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, November 11, 2017—Favored The Real One (Pat Lachance, $5.60) went by a stubborn leader before holding off the back markers Saturday night (Nov. 11th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $50,000 harness racing Open Handicap Pace.

Sitting chilly from post position No. 4 as the temps hovered around freezing, The Real One watch pole-sitting Bakersfield (Greg Merton) stuff an antsy Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) in behind, then rebuff a second-move by Dr. J Hanover (Brian Sears).

All this fun came during ‘flat’ early intervals of :27 and :56.

Down the backside the second time, The Real One moved from fifth, circling wide around a retreating ‘Dr. J’ and setting after Bakersfield. He had that one in his sights at a 1:24.4 three-quarters, taking over soon after.

The Real One owned a short lead into the lane, getting ‘first run’ against both Caviart Luca (George Brennan) and Bit of a Legend N (Jordan Stratton). He whipped the former by a neck in 1:53, with the latter third, beaten a length-and-a-quarter.

Thisjetsabookin’ (Jason Bartlett) and Orillia Joe settled for the minors.

For The Real One, a ‘Veteran’ 7-year-old Mach Three gelding trained by his driver for owner Helene Filion, it was his sixth win in 23 seasonal starts (career earnings over $900,000). The exacta paid $39.40, with the triple returning $106.

Reminder that ‘French’ Sunday matinees return tomorrow (Nov. 12th), with first post at 11:25 AM.

Frank Drucker