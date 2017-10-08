Papagayo E.; 2015 champ eyes comeback

It’s been two years since Papagayo E. of Norway triumphed in the triumphant return of the Yonkers International Trot on a sun-drenched autumn afternoon at Empire City Casino’s historic Yonkers Raceway. Yet co-owner Tom Andersen has the same exuberance that he did during the week leading up to the harness racing $1 million global classic in October of 2015.

It is a moment indelibly etched in the mind’s eye of the bespectacled Norwegian, as well as trotting fans world wide. “It is the greatest event we’ve ever participated in,” he states simply.

Throughout Yonkers International Week, be it at the Tavern on the Green press conference, the World Yacht dinner cruise for a glance at the majestic Statue of Liberty, on Broadway for Jersey Boys, whenever, wherever you were around them, the Andersen-led Papagayo E. contingent, 25 strong, was school boy-like gleeful, and oozing with confidence. Why?

“We knew very well we had a horse in top shape, so we knew if we had a good starting position we were confident we would be in the top three,” he recalled recently on the telephone from Norway.

“We had the most winning catch driver in Sweden (Ulf Ohlsson) driving,” he added. “We were very positive with the inside draw and post position two. But on the Wednesday prior to the race, he had a great training session. On every curve (turn), he had really, really high speed. In fact, he trained several times with 26:4 speed on the turns at Yonkers three days prior to the race. The balance for the horse was perfect, everything was in top shape, nobody could beat him.”

It was by no means a quiet confidence, it was more like a siren. As this reporter and Mr. Andersen made their way down the metal stairs from the Empire Terrace toward the winner’s circle track side to watch the race, the bright, red flags of Norway waving, Anderson brimming with certainty, I told him: “Your positive attitude all week is contagious, Papagayo is going to win.”

Having already wagered on the French standout Timoko, I raced to the window to plunk a second bet on the Norwegian flag-carrier, and a cold exacta with Timoko. Thank you, Mr Andersen!

The entourage waved the flags of Norway, and sang the anthem in perfect unison. Jan Waaler trained the stylish winner, the first from Norway to take the world wide classic, in superb fashion.

Here’s Tom’s recollection of what transpired:

“We knew Creatine (U.S.A) was very fast from the start, but I wasn’t sure if he or Papagayo would take the lead, but knew that they would be one-two.

“Ulf drove him perfectly, sitting second the whole way. Then, it was like an explosion! I have some videos from the group when we crossed home, the last three hundred meters everything exploded. He was in such great shape, he could have won from outside the leader.”

The balloon burst last year, as the racing game can be quite sobering, when Papagayo E. was injured, and was not able to defend his title. But Andersen, co-owner Claes Sjolin and trotting fans world wide can take heart with this report! The now six-year-old stallion sired by Cocktail Jet is back in training, and the hope is that he may make a return engagement to the premier trotting stakes in Europe and ultimately a return to compete in the Yonkers International.

“He’s only had 30 races, so we think that he actually has two years of quality racing left in him,” reported Andersen. “We started back last summer. The first half year he was only walking, then he was jogging later, now he is training. The main thing is control, control, control. It has taken longer than we expected, we still think that he will be back.

“Within the next four weeks, he will be moved to France, he is in Norway right now,” added Andersen. “Late winter or spring he should be ready for a full season. We will start with the big springtime races, and hopefully we will be back for the international. But we can’t have a setback. He will get all of the chances.

“The great thing is that when you look at him, he’s stronger and looking better,” Andersen wraps up.

Andersen’s enthusiasm and positive attitude is buoyed by his marriage to beautiful girlfriend Anne Kari, and his three-year-old trotting standout Victorio, sired by the same stud as Papagayo E., Cocktail Jet.

Thoroughbred aficionados will call the legendary tale of turf star Da Hoss, the winner of the Breeders Cup Mile under Gary Stevens in 1996 at age four. In one of the most amazing training jobs in racing history by Michael Dickinson, after two full years on the sideline due to injury, Da Hoss won the Breeders Cup Mile once again in 1998.

As he crossed the finish line, track announcer Tom Durkin on NBC Sports exclaimed: “Oh, my, this is the greatest comeback since Lazarus.”

“We will do as Da Hoss & Lazarus,” smiled Andersen in a follow up email. Long shot? Of, course, but don’t bet against Tom Andersen and Papagayo E.

By John Cirillo