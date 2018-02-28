Day At The Track

Yonkers largest win mutuel of the season

07:55 PM 28 Feb 2018 NZDT
Solo Story,Harness racing
Solo Story
Chris Brokate photo

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, February 27, 2018—A week ago, Solo Story missed a hard-charging neck at 40-1.

Tuesday night (Feb. 27th), he didn’t miss at all.

Try $125.50, Yonkers Raceway’s largest win mutuel of the season. Bumping up from the $15,000 claimers to the $20,000 fraternity, the 61-1 Solo Story (catch-driver Larry Stalbaum) closed from seventh from in the line, winning the $13,000, eighth-race pace in a season’s-best 1:54.3.

Starting from post position No. 7 in the field of nine, Solo Story was barely in the same area code—eighth, 14 lengths out—early. He remained eighth (though closer) at both the half and three-quarters before uncorking his rally from seventh off the final turn.

He actually won going away, beating Wild Again (catch-driver Anthony Napolitano) by a length. Adonis Bay (Eric Goodell) was third, with Inspiration View (Jordan Stratton) fourth to complete the gimmicks.

For Solo Story, a 5-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding owned by Jesse McAssey and trained by Jaymes McAssey, it was his second win in six seasonal starts.  The exacta paid $599, with triple returned $4,971 and the superfecta paid $40,448 (base $2 payout, 10-cent ticket worth $2,022.40).

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Thursday evening’s (March 1st) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $6,118.60 and a $20,000 guaranteed pool.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 6 through 10 (for these 10-race cards, ordinarily it’s races 7 through 11). It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Tuesday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker

