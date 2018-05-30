Yonkers Raceway sold to MGM Resorts Monday

Today it was released that Empire City Casino (Yonkers Raceway) was sold on Monday to MGM Resorts. The sale ends a 46-year run of ownership by the Rooney family.

“Our vision for this property has always been to develop it into one of the world’s greatest entertainment destinations,” said Tim Rooney, President and CEO of Empire City.

The Las Vegas-based MGM purchased the property for $850 million and clearly hopes to see a full-scale casino in place by 2021 when legislation permits downstate expansion.

