Day At The Track

Yonkers Raceway sold to MGM Resorts Monday

02:21 AM 30 May 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Yonkers Raceway, Harness Racing
Yonkers Raceway

Today it was released that Empire City Casino (Yonkers Raceway) was sold on Monday to MGM Resorts. The sale ends a 46-year run of ownership by the Rooney family.

“Our vision for this property has always been to develop it into one of the world’s greatest entertainment destinations,” said Tim Rooney, President and CEO of Empire City.

The Las Vegas-based MGM purchased the property for $850 million and clearly hopes to see a full-scale casino in place by 2021 when legislation permits downstate expansion.

To read the lohud article, click here. For the streetinsider piece, click here.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

USTA calls on industry to oppose H.R.2651
30-May-2018 06:05 AM NZST
Hannelore heads first Top Ten Poll of 2018
30-May-2018 06:05 AM NZST
Meadowlands Series closing; Road to Hambo (2)
30-May-2018 05:05 AM NZST
Motorcyclists raise thousands for Goshen Track/Museum
30-May-2018 03:05 AM NZST
Budweiser Clydesdale to be at Big M June 8
30-May-2018 03:05 AM NZST
Yonkers Raceway sold to MGM Resorts Monday
30-May-2018 02:05 AM NZST
3YO colts are impressive in PA All-Stars Series
29-May-2018 16:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News