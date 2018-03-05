Yonkers co-featured $40,000 Opens

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, March 3, 2017—Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley, $12.80) and In Secret (George Brennan, $11.80) were the big cheeses Saturday night (March 3rd ), winning Yonkers Raceway’s co-featured harness racing $40,000 Open Handicaps.

Gokudo Hanover ‘won the bob’ in a three-horse, pacing-feature photo, prevailing from second-over. From post position No. 2, he watched early as 3-5 choice Rockin’ Ron (Brennan) vaulted over his six inside foes. Rockin’ Ron paid a price (:26.2, :55) for the privilege.

Pole-sitting Don’tcallmefrancis (Greg Merton) moved from third, doing so with purpose. He went up and over a non-resistant Rockin’ Ron right at a 1:23.1 three-quarters, opening a-length-and-a-quarter lead off the final turn.

The effort was valiant, but the result…not quite. Gokudo Hanover chased Don’tcallmefrancis, while a third-up Long Live Rock chased ‘em both. It was a Kodak moment, with Gokudo Hanover prevailing by a nose in 1:53.1. Long Live Rock was second, with Don’tcallmefrancis third, beaten a head. The smaller change went to Killer Martini (Jason Bartlett) and Alotbettor N (Joe Bongiorno). Rockin’ Ron backpedaled to sixth

For second choice Gokudo Hanover, 6-year-old Cam’s Card Shark gelding co-owned (as Triple D Stables) by (trainer) Scott DiDomenico, James Craparotta & Pat Berry Racing, it was his first win in six seasonal starts. The exacta paid $91, with the triple returning $368.

In Secret couldn’t have asked for better assigned eight-hole trip. Two of his main rivals—Rubber Duck (Bongiorno) and Always a Good Time (Dube)—broke early, never factoring as In Secret nestled into a three-hole. He chased Fearless Man (Bartlett) through intervals of :28.1, :58 and 1:26.1.

Fearless Man owned a length-and-a-half lead into the lane, but In Secret left the cones, having the target in his sights. The latter prevailed by half-length in 1:56.1. Dog Gone Lucky (Jordan Stratton) did get to Fearless Man for second, with Crazy About Pat (Mark MacDonald) and Mostinterestingman (Larry Stalbaum) rounding out the payees.

For fourth choice In Secret, a 6-year-old Dewycheatumnhowe gelding co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, J&T Silva Stables, Larry Karr and Weaver Bruscemi, it was first win in two ’18 tries. The exacta paid $48, with the triple returning $256.

Sunday matinees resume March 18th, with first post TBA.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Monday evening’s (March 5th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $3,856.56 and a $15,000 guaranteed pool.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 (for 10-race cards, it’s races 6 through 10). It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Saturday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Monday‘s program may be downloaded at http://www.empirecitycasino. com/wp-content/uploads/2018/ 01/mon_program.pdf.

Frank Drucker