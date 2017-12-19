Day At The Track

Yonkers wraps up 2017 season

01:17 PM 18 Dec 2017 NZDT
Melady's Monet, harness racing
Melady's Monet
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, December 17, 2017—Yonkers Raceway concluded its 2017 harness racing season Sunday   (Dec. 17th), with Melady’s Monet (Jason Bartlett, $16.60) winning a certifiably-strange $40,000 Open Handicap Trot.

The happy half-dozen went as the late-morning opener, which may have proven a bit too early for the two favorites. It was Gural Hanover (George Brennan), as the 4-5 choice, breaking in the first turn, Meanwhile, 9-5 second choice Smalltownthrowdown (Yannick Gingras), after assuming a quick open-length lead, jumped it off down the backside. 

That left B Yoyo (Joe Bongiorno) as the default leader, with Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory) pocketed and slow-starting polester Muscles on Fire (Brent Holland) third. After early intervals of :29.1 of :59.2, Melady’s Monet took out of fifth.

That one, who had disappointed as the people’s preference the past two starts, advanced toward the leader at the 1:28.1 three-quarters.

Melady’s Monet took over early in the lane, getting just enough of a ‘running start’ before Tight Lines found the passing lane. The latter beat the former by a neck in 1:56.4. Gural Hanover, recovering to race second-over,  wound up third, with B Yoyo and Muscles on Fire settling for the minors.  

For third choice Melady’s Monet, an 8-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Kevin McDermott, it was his seventh win in 17 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $109, with the triple returning $388.50.

Sunday’s ‘New York, New York Double’ saw a combination of 5-Storm Prophet (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 4-Cash Me Out (Yonkers’ 6th race), the pair of favorites returning $8.30 for every correct dollar ticket. Total pool was $5,709. 

The mandatory Pick 5 payout took in the last five races of the 11-race card, with a winning combination of 2/6/8/3/5 paying $337.75 for the requisite 50-cent wager. Total pool was $3,855.

The Raceway’s 2018 season is scheduled to begin Sunday, Jan. 7th, the way it ended, with a ‘French’ matinee. Post time is TBA, with all ’18 dates pending approval of the New York State Gaming Commission. 

 

Frank Drucker

Next article:

