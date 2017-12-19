Yonkers wraps up 2017 season

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, December 17, 2017—Yonkers Raceway concluded its 2017 harness racing season Sunday (Dec. 17th), with Melady’s Monet (Jason Bartlett, $16.60) winning a certifiably-strange $40,000 Open Handicap Trot.

The happy half-dozen went as the late-morning opener, which may have proven a bit too early for the two favorites. It was Gural Hanover (George Brennan), as the 4-5 choice, breaking in the first turn, Meanwhile, 9-5 second choice Smalltownthrowdown (Yannick Gingras), after assuming a quick open-length lead, jumped it off down the backside.

That left B Yoyo (Joe Bongiorno) as the default leader, with Tight Lines (Jeff Gregory) pocketed and slow-starting polester Muscles on Fire (Brent Holland) third. After early intervals of :29.1 of :59.2, Melady’s Monet took out of fifth.

That one, who had disappointed as the people’s preference the past two starts, advanced toward the leader at the 1:28.1 three-quarters.

Melady’s Monet took over early in the lane, getting just enough of a ‘running start’ before Tight Lines found the passing lane. The latter beat the former by a neck in 1:56.4. Gural Hanover, recovering to race second-over, wound up third, with B Yoyo and Muscles on Fire settling for the minors.

For third choice Melady’s Monet, an 8-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Kevin McDermott, it was his seventh win in 17 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $109, with the triple returning $388.50.

Sunday’s ‘New York, New York Double’ saw a combination of 5-Storm Prophet (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 4-Cash Me Out (Yonkers’ 6th race), the pair of favorites returning $8.30 for every correct dollar ticket. Total pool was $5,709.

The mandatory Pick 5 payout took in the last five races of the 11-race card, with a winning combination of 2/6/8/3/5 paying $337.75 for the requisite 50-cent wager. Total pool was $3,855.

The Raceway’s 2018 season is scheduled to begin Sunday, Jan. 7th, the way it ended, with a ‘French’ matinee. Post time is TBA, with all ’18 dates pending approval of the New York State Gaming Commission.

Frank Drucker