You Know You Do delivers in Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, KY-- Brushing to the lead after the half, Jimmy Takter-trainee You Know You Do cruised to a two-and-three-quarter length harness racing victory to take the first of five divisions of the $366,000 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot, named "The Uncle Peter" sponsored by Hickory Lane Horse Farm, at The Red Mile on Thursday, September 28.

Driver Yannick Gingras positioned You Know You Do in third moving around the first turn, stalking a :29.3 opening quarter set by Dawson Springs, who eventually yielded to You Know You Do when he advanced uncovered through a :59.2 half to take the lead. In front through three-quarters in 1:27.4, You Know You Do strode clear of Dawson Springs chasing in second, with Don, off a rail trip, finishing third, in a mile timed in 1:54.4.

Winning his fifth race in nine starts, You Know You Do, by Muscle Hill out of the Credit Winner mare You Want Me, earning $362,574 for owners Howard Taylor, Order By Stables, Bud Hatfield, Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld, and Sam Goldband. He returned $2.20 to win.

Seven Iron pulled off a 12-1 upset off a second over trip, taking the second Bluegrass split in 1:55.3.

Toast Of Lindy led through a :29.3 opening quarter, with Johnny Victory getting away second and U Need Stones third. Heading to the half, U Need Stones circled to the lead, trotting a half in :58 while 6-5 favorite Patent Leather was flushed first over by Seven Iron approaching the turn.

With U Need Stones breaking on the lead heading to three-quarters, Patent Leather drifted wide to take the lead in 1:27.4 while Toast Of Lindy slid up the inside and Seven Iron rallied wide. Patent Leather maintained control in the stretch as Seven Iron veered in and out attempting to surpass the leader, managing to get a nose in front at the line while Johnny Victory checked in third.

By Chapter Seven from the Cantab Hall mare Beyond Blue, Seven Iron, returning $26.80 to win, won his second race in nine starts this season, compiling $84,765 in earnings for owner Kenneth Jacobs. Linda Toscano trains and Tim Tetrick was in the bike.

Commandeering the pace, Fashionwoodchopper held control through the line, progressing to a 1:53.1 victory in the third Bluegrass split.

Met's Hall set the pace with a :27.4 first quarter, with For A Dreamer sitting the pocket. Fashionwoodchopper, fourth around the turn, edged first over, swooping to the lead following a :57.1 half, leaving Fourth Dimension uncovered around the turn, eventually to apply pressure to the new leader at three-quarters in 1:25. Fashionwoodchopper remained in front of Fourth Dimension as he struggled to pass in the stretch, settling for second while Met's Hall chased the pair in third.

Competing for Fashion Farms LLC, Fashionwoodchopper, by Donato Hanover out of the Muscles Yankee mare Woodshopper, won his fourth race in seven starts, earning $204,618. Trained by Jim Campbell and driven by David Miller, he paid $10.60 to win.

Rushing off cover in the stretch, Crystal Fashion, also conditioned by Jim Campbell, emerged victorious by a nose in 1:53.2 to take the fourth Bluegrass division.

Sent the 7-5 favorite, Crystal Fashion floated away fifth as Can't Afford It dictated an uncontested pace, going splits of :28.1, :57.2, and 1:25.4 with Farsetti Hanover drafting in the pocket. Tito, supplying cover to Crystal Fashion before the half, stalled turning for home as Crystal Fashion tipped three wide. Handily in front in the eighth pole, Can't Afford It was soon challenged by Crystal Fashion flying alongside into the sixteenth pole, finishing second at the line while Farsetti Hanover chased in third.

A gelding by Cantab Hall from the Tagliabue mare Window Willow, Crystal Fashion won his third race in nine starts, earning $130,442 for owner Fashion Farms LLC. Driven by Tim Tetrick, he paid $4.80 to win.

Jimmy Takter took another Bluegrass split with Maxus, a Muscle Hill colt from the Enjoy Lavec mare Gerri's Joy, in 1:54 as the even-money favorite.

Getting away third, Maxus sat off a :28.2 quarter set by Haveitalltogether. Moving into the backstretch, Tim Tetrick tipped Maxus wide to brush to the front, hitting the half in :56.4 and maintaining an uncontested lead through a 1:26 third-quarter.

Through the stretch, Maxus lead under a hand drive while room opened at the rail for Moosonee to trot into contention, taking second, and Sweet Talkin Hall trotted down the center of the track off cover to take third.

Owned by Christina Takter and Brixton Medical Inc., Maxus won his third race in 10 starts, earning $162,836. He paid $4.00 to win.

Grand Circuit racing resumes at The Red Mile on Friday, September 29 with the $330,000 Norman Woolworth Memorial Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Filly Trot, presented by Arden Homestead Stable, E.T. Gerry & Peter Gerry, Margareta Wallenius, Kleberg, Stoner Manor Inc., Menhammer Stuteri Ab, Continental Stables, Jorgen Jahre Jr., and LST Stables. First-race post is set for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile