33 in International Stallion Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY-- Off a 1:54.4 victory in the Bluegrass Stakes last week, You Know You Do returns to The Red Mile as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the fifth of five harness racing divisions of the $300,000 Trixton International Stallion Stakes (ISS), presented by Deo Volente Farms, on Thursday, October 5.

Owned by Howard Taylor, Order By Stables, Bud Hatfield, Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld, and Sam Goldband, You Know You Do, a Muscle Hill colt from the Credit Winner mare You Want Me, has five wins to his credit over nine starts, earning $362,574. The Jimmy Takter trainee will again be driven by Yannick Gingras from post four.

Also exiting a win in the Bluegrass, Fashionwoodchopper competes against You Know You Do from post one, winning his division in a lifetime-best 1:53.1. The Jim Campbell-trained son of Donato Hanover , from the Muscles Yankee mare Woodshopper, has four wins on his seven-race record, including the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship, and has earned $204,618 for owner Fashion Farms LLC. David Miller will drive.

Seven Iron, upsetting at 12-1 in a division of the Bluegrass last week, faces Patent Leather, the 6-5 favorite whom he bested by a nose, in the opening division of the ISS. Owned by Kenneth Jacobs, the colt by Chapter Seven , from the Cantab Hall mare Beyond Blue, has won two races over nine starts, with his 1:55.3 victory in the Bluegrass being a lifetime best. Linda Toscano conditions the 3-1 morning-line choice and Tim Tetrick will drive from post one.

Against Seven Iron is Wolfgang, the 9-5 morning-line favorite off a second-place finish in the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes, from post two. The Jimmy Takter-trained colt by My MVP , from the Mr Vic mare Summer Savory, has accrued $100,000 in earnings with two wins over five starts for owners Brixton Medical Inc., Goran Falk, Hatfield Stables, and Fair Island Farm Inc.

Crystal Fashion, a Cantab Hall gelding out of the Tagliabue mare Window Willow, leads the second ISS division off a 1:53.2 win as the 7-5 favorite in a division of the Bluegrass. Trained by Jim Campbell, the winner of three races in nine starts has earned $130,442 for owner Fashion Farms LLC, and will start from post two with David Miller in the bike.

Going from post four, Maxus, off a 1:54 career-best victory in the Bluegrass, starts against Crystal Fashion. Conditioned by Jimmy Takter, the Muscle Hill colt, out of the Enjoy Lavec mare Gerri's Joy, has won three races in ten starts, earning $162,836 for owners Christina Takter and Brixton Medical Inc. Tim Tetrick will be in the sulky.

Finishing fourth to You Know You Do in the Bluegrass, Keystone Apache, an Explosive Matter colt from the Duke Of York mare Found An Angel, enters the third division of the ISS as the 2-1 morning-line favorite, starting from post two for trainer Erv Miller and driver Marcus Miller. The winner of three races in 10 starts, including a division of the Standardbred Stakes at Delaware, Ohio in 1:56.2, has amassed $71,367 in earnings for owners Ervin Miler Stable Inc., Tangie Massey, and Louis Willinger.

Sent the odds-on favorite in his Bluegrass division, 8-5 morning-line favorite Met's Hall starts from post three in the fourth division of the ISS. A winner of four races in seven starts, the Cantab Hall colt, from the Mutineer mare Met's Inn, has earned $96,935 for owners Stroy Inc. and Andy Miller Stable Inc. Julie Miller trains and Andy Miller will drive.

First-race post for the Thursday program is slated for 1:00p.m. EDT.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile