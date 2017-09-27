You Know You Do leads 41 in Bluegrass kickoff

LEXINGTON, KY-- Peter Haughton-winner You Know You Do will start from post one in the first of five divisions of the $366,000 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Trot, presented by Hickory Lane Horse Farm and named for their stallion Uncle Peter , on the first day of the harness racing Grand Circuit fortnight at The Red Mile Thursday, September 28.

By Muscle Hill out of the Credit Winner mare You Want Me, You Know You Do enters off a second-place finish in both the elimination and the $328,000 final of the William Wellwood Memorial. The $350,000 Harrisburg Yearling Sale purchase has earned $326,074 with four wins over eight starts this season, and competes for owners Howard Taylor, Order By Stable, Bud Hatfield, Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld, and Sam Goldband. Jimmy Takter trains and Yannick Gingras will drive.

Julie Miller sends Toast Of Lindy, a Cantab Hall colt from the Credit Winner mare Bellini Lindy, in the second division of the Bluegrass. An $80,000 Lexington-Select purchase by owners Andy Miller Stable, Lindy Racing Stable, and Gaitway Stable, Toast Of Lindy starts from post four and will have Andy Miller in the sulky. He has won three races in seven starts this season, most recently winning a $26,275 split of the Keystone Classic, and has earned $104,693.

New York Sires Stakes (NYSS)-phenom Fourth Dimension matches up with Pennsylvania Sires Stakes (PASS) consolation champ Met's Hall and PASS champion Fashionwoodchopper in the third Bluegrass split. Fourth Dimension, a Chapter Seven colt out of Muscle Hill mare Corazon Blue Chip purchased for $200,000 at the Lexington-Select sale by Courant Inc., was undefeated in four starts before breaking in a $78,800 NYSS division at Yonkers Raceway, finishing sixth as the 1-5 favorite. Earning $81,750, Marcus Melander conditions Fourth Dimension, who will start from post three, and Brian Sears drives.

Met's Hall, off two wins since finishing fifth in the Peter Haughton Memorial, won the PASS Consolation by seven-and-a-quarter lengths, and followed that with a lifetime-best effort of 1:54.2 in a Kindergarten prelim at the Meadowlands. A winner of four races in six starts, the Cantab Hall colt from the Mutineer mare Met's Inn has earned $88,175 for owners Stroy Inc. and Andy Millers Stables Inc. Julie Miller trains the $132,000 Harrisburg Yearling Sale purchase and Andy Miller will drive from post seven.

A winner of three races in six starts, Fashionwoodchopper, by Donato Hanover out of the Muscles Yankee mare Woodshopper, will try for his fourth win in a row when he goes from post eight Thursday. Off a lifetime-best 1:56.1 in a Kindergarten prelim following his 38-1 upset in the $252,000 PASS Championship, the Jim Campbell-trained $100,000 Harrisburg Yearling purchase competes for owner Fashion Farms LLC and will be driven by David Miller.

Jim Campbell also sends Crystal Fashion, a Cantab Hall gelding out of the Tagliabue mare Window Willow, for Fashion Farms LLC in the fourth division of the Bluegrass. A winner of two races in eight starts, the $100,000 Harrisburg Yearling purchase has banked $93,942 this season mainly through the PASS program, finishing fourth in the $252,000 final. Tim Tetrick will drive.

Crystal Fashion will be faced by Farsetti Hanover, runner-up to You Know You Do in the $360,650 Peter Haughton Memorial. A colt by Donato Hanover from the Cantab Hall mare Finesse Hanover, Farsetti Hanover, purchased for $27,000 at the Harrisburg Yearling Sale by Ervin Miller Stables, George Golemes, and David Prushnok, has won two races in nine starts this season, amassing $75,139 in earnings. He'll start from post two with Marcus Miller in the bike.

From post position nine, trainer Jimmy Takter sends Maxus, a Muscle Hill colt out of the Enjoy Lavec mare Gerri's Joy, in the final Bluegrass split. Racing for the interests of Christina Takter and Brixton Medical Inc., Maxus, a winner of two races in nine starts, enters off a third-place effort in the William Wellwood Memorial following a 1:56.2 lifetime-best performance in winning the elimination. Earning $125,836 so far this season, Tim Tetrick will drive.

Also out of the William Wellwood is Night Rhythm, a lightly-raced son of Muscle Hill out of the Andover Hall mare Tail Of Night. A winner of one race in four starts this season, the Frank Antonacci-trained colt for owners Lindy Farms Of Connecticut and Robert Rudolph will start from post two after finishing seventh in his William Wellwood elimination, having won a $75,104 Champlain division in 1:57.2 the week prior. Scott Zeron will drive the earner of $44,152 this season.

First race post for the kickoff to the Grand Circuit fortnight is 7:00pm EDT.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile