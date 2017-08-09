Day At The Track

You Ninety Two delivers on promise

07:10 PM 08 Aug 2017 NZST
You Ninety Two winning at Charlton yesterday You Ninety Two was a winner in the Auckland Reactor Foal Photo competition back in 2014
You Ninety Two was a winner in the Auckland Reactor Foal Photo competition back in 2014
You Ninety Two became Auckland Reactor's tenth individual two-year-old winner from his harness racing debut crop with an explosive win at Charlton yesterday.
 
Recently joining the stables of Amanda Turnbull, You Ninety Two showed enough gate speed to lead.
 
He was always travelling comfortably before showin a great turn of foot to quickly put a space on his rivals.
 
Sprinting home his final 800 metres in 56.7, You Ninety Two won by 23 metres under only very mild urging.
 
Bred and owned by Peter Salthiel, You Ninety Two was one of Auckland Reactor's first qualifiers in Australia and now becomes his tenth individual winner.
 
Auckland Reactor is currently the leading first season sire in Australia. To date he has 29 qualifiers and 8 two-year-old winners to date including Gold Reactor, the Group 1 winner of the $100,000 Redcliff Series Final.
 
The eight winners in Australia are Gold Reactor, You Ninety Two, Soho Burning Love, Justcallmejules, Anterro, Ezy Rider, Gotta React and Hayaku Harry.
 
In New Zealand Auckland Reactor is the sire of 26 qualifiers and 2 two-year-old winners which places him equal seventh with Christian Cullen and Well Said on the sires list for numbers of two-year-old winners. The 2 winners are Miss Ethel Sunshine (winner if the first fillies Sire Stakes Heat) and Admiral, winner of his second start just last week.
 
All up between Australia and New Zealand Auckland Reactor has 55 qualifiers and 10 two-year-old winners with the Australian two-year-old season having three weeks still to go. 
 
Sires - First Crop Starters Crop Age Crop Size Starters Starts Winners Wins Places Aust $ Av. $ per Starter
min. 10 startersmin. 1 starter
AUCKLAND REACTOR NZ 2 115 20 112 8 8 26 $140,982 $7,049
BETTERTHANCHEDDAR USA 2 67 22 97 8 12 19 $79,205 $3,600
WE WILL SEE USA 2 51 9 54 3 4 16 $51,991 $5,777
