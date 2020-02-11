Day At The Track

You can bid on Dan Patch Silent Auction

10:26 AM 11 Feb 2020 NZDT
Harrisburg, PA---The Dan Patch Awards Dinner will be held on Sunday, February 23 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The annual silent auction will be held in conjunction with the evening's festivities. The Harness Horse Youth Foundation Summer Programs and U.S. Harness Writers Association industry outreach initiatives will benefit from the proceeds.

This year's auction features more than 40 outstanding items, so there is sure to be something of interest for everyone! Framed artwork includes original oils and pen and ink drawings to collectible prints and iconic photographs. There are resort and race day packages, Yankees tickets, and on-line courses. There is signed sports memorabilia and a variety of themed gift baskets.

For a complete listing of items and bidding instructions, please click on this link -- https://hhyf.org/auctions/. Additional questions may be directed to Ellen Taylor at HHYF: by email, ellen@hhyf.org or phone 317.908.0029. Phone bidding is possible but must be arranged prior to February 23; contact Ellen Taylor or Steven Wolf 954.654.3757 for more information.

Many thanks to the generous donors who support this fundraiser.

From the U.S. Harness Writers Association

