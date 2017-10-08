American Ideal filly paces world record

LEXINGTON, KY-- Off a pocket ride, Youaremycandygirl popped past odds-on favorite Rainbow Room to win the second of three harness racing divisions of the $197,900 International Stallion Stakes (ISS) Two-Year-Old Filly Pace, presented by the Woodbine Entertainment Group, in a world-record timing of 1:50 Saturday, October 7 at The Red Mile.

Marching toward the top around the first turn, Youaremycandygirl took the lead through a :27.3 opening quarter and soon yielded to a backside brush by Rainbow Room, taking control from third. Unchallenged through a half in :55.1 and three-quarters in 1:22.2, Rainbow Room attempted to fend away Youaremycandygirl, who drew alongside the leader into the eighth pole and slid past in the final strides to win. Baron Remy, off a rail trip, snuck into contention late to take third.

Owned by William Donovan, Youaremycandygirl, by American Ideal out of the Somebeachsomewhere mare Sweet Lady Jane, won her fifth race in seven starts, compiling $315,695 in earnings. Trained by Ron Burk and driven by Yannick Gingras, she paid $4.00 to win.

The 1:50 clocking lowers the previous world-record mark for a two-year-old filly pacer on a mile track of 1:50.1, set by I Luv The Nitelife in 2012 and then equaled by Precocious Beauty in 2013 and by Jk Shesalady and Sassa Hanover in 2014.

Miswave Hanover sat off a quick pace and rallied down the center of the track to upset the opening ISS division in 1:51.2 at odds of 13-1.

Sitting seventh of seven, Miswave Hanover was off a tempo set by Ana Hanover, who sprinted clips of :27, :53.1, and 1:21.3 before undergoing pressure on the lead. Flushed out of the pocket into the stretch, Kj's Bekah overtook the faltering leader, later being challenged by 1-5 favorite Majorsspeciallady tipping off her cover. Miswave Hanover, who followed Majorsspeciallady from second over around the final turn, was widest through the stretch, sweeping past Majorsspeciallady into the final sixteenth to win. Kj's Bekah settled for third.

Returning $29.80 to win, Miswave Hanover, by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Western Hanover mare Maremma Hanover, won her second race in seven starts, earning $40,850 for owners Nick Surick Stables, Erv Miller Stable Inc., and Hannah Miller. She is trained by Erv Miller and was driven by Marcus Miller.

Sent the 1-5 favorite, Kissin In The Sand took the final ISS division going wire to wire in 1:51.

Leaving for the front before the first turn, Kissin In The Sand grabbed control, going unchallenged through fractions of :27.4, :56.1, and 1:24.3 before experiencing minor pressure from Aims Whisper, flushed first over around the final turn. With Aims Whisper faltering in the stretch, Kissin In The Sand held an uncontested lead and sprinted clear of pocket-rider Band Stand, who finished second, and Sansovina Hanover, who closed for third.

Winning her fifth race in ten starts, Kissin In The Sand, by Somebeachsomewhere from the Real Artist mare Kiss Me Kate, races for owners Marvin Katz and Hatfield Stables. The Nancy Johansson trainee, driven by Yannick Gingras, has earned $149,898 and paid $2.60 to win.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile