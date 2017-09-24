Youaremycandygirl stuns in Shes A Great Lady

Youaremycandygirl went to the front and never looked back en route to a 40-1 harness racing stunner in the $500,000 Shes A Great Lady Stakes.

The Ron Burke trained filly bested seven other two-year-old pacing fillies in a sizzling 1:50.4.

Driver Louis Philippe Roy opted to blast the daughter of American Ideal out from post-eight and secured the front through a :26.4 opening-quarter. Kendall Seelster, the 4/5 favourite, left from the rail and got the two-hole trip.

Youaremycandygirl rolled along through fractions of :55 and 1:23 to lead by a length and a half turning for home. The outer-flow developed at the half, but didn't advance right away, which stalled star filly Percy Blue Chip at the back.

In the stretch, Youaremycandygirl showed plenty of determination and stormed home in :27.4 to score by a length and a quarter over Kendall Seelster. Come See The Show finished third, while Percy Blue Chip came from last to finish fourth.

"Going into the last turn she did the same as the first turn and put in some bad steps and I couldn't let her go that much," said Roy following the race. "I had a lot of horse in the last turn and I said if I can just get her to go around the last turn she'll be hard to beat.

"Behind the gate I was planning to race her from behind, but I changed my mind pretty quick because no one was leaving inside of me."

Owned by W. Donovan, Youaremycandygirl did not enter Saturday's contest with the record of a 40-1 shot. The Burke trainee was three for five competing in New York Sires Stakes events.

A $150,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase, Youaremycandygirl earnings soar to $331,545 following her victory Saturday.

The combination of Roy and Burke has found success this season at Mohawk and the reinsman is grateful for the opportunity he's received from the sport's leading trainer.

"I'm really thankful to him. I don't even know if I've ever talked to him, but he puts a lot of confidence in me and I really appreciate it. The whole team, his brother too, I really appreciate it."

A $2 win ticket on Youaremycandygirl returned $82.70, $17.10 and $6.30. The $2 Exacta with Kendall Seelster ($2.90, $2.40) paid $178.00, while the $1 Trifecta including Come See The Show ($3.80) paid $510.80. The $1 Superfecta with Percy Blue Chip returned $1,582.05.

Mark McKelvie