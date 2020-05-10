Day At The Track

Young driver, leading trainer, big day & night out

08:31 PM 10 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Miss McGonagall
Connor Clarke drives Miss McGonagall to victory at Melton
Stuart McCormick Photo

Trainer Emma Stewart has grabbed another piece of harness racing history. She took out the first race in a new morning timeslot for the sport at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday.

Beautiful Women ($1.70 favourite) led home a 3yo trifecta for Stewart's Cardigan stable.

Having her second start, Beautiful Women is a half-sister to former top flight juvenile pacer Our Little General, which was also trained by Stewart.

Our Little General was a multiple group 1 winner, including the 2017 Victoria Derby, as a 2yo and 3yo - winning 15 times in Australia before being exported to the United States.

Stewart went to have a treble on the seven-race program.

In a massive day she added another four winners at Melton on Saturday night.

It was also a memorable day for Ballarat 17-year-old Connor Clarke, who drove his first double at Melton on Saturday night to give him three wins over the two meetings.

Reprinted with permission of The Courier

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

No definitive plans for racing in Ohio
10-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
SBOANJ May payments due
10-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
Best Betting Scenes: Easy Money
09-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
HHI Scholarship Deadline Extended
09-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Pennsylvania Stakes to be rescheduled
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
The Meadowlands stake payments
09-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
Massachusetts pulls the reins again on Plainridge
08-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News