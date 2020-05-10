Young driver, leading trainer, big day & night out

Trainer Emma Stewart has grabbed another piece of harness racing history. She took out the first race in a new morning timeslot for the sport at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday.
Beautiful Women ($1.70 favourite) led home a 3yo trifecta for Stewart's Cardigan stable.
Having her second start, Beautiful Women is a half-sister to former top flight juvenile pacer Our Little General, which was also trained by Stewart.
Our Little General was a multiple group 1 winner, including the 2017 Victoria Derby, as a 2yo and 3yo - winning 15 times in Australia before being exported to the United States.
Stewart went to have a treble on the seven-race program.
In a massive day she added another four winners at Melton on Saturday night.
It was also a memorable day for Ballarat 17-year-old Connor Clarke, who drove his first double at Melton on Saturday night to give him three wins over the two meetings.