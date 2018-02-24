Young driver revels in his Miracle dream

Jason LeeMiracle Mile

“As a teenager being involved in harness racing I missed a lot of birthday parties, nights out with my mates and things like that hoping one day I would get to the top,” says the 22-year-old Victorian.

“I never thought I’d be driving in a Miracle Mile at this age, not even a few weeks ago.

“So to be in the middle of it will be special and I am going to enjoy it.

“I have been really busy this week but I have also allowed myself the chance to think that we are going to the big dance and smile about it. I mean, it is the Miracle Mile after all.”

The big dance is even more special for Lee because Jilliby Kung Fu is a family horse, trained by his mother Marg in a set-up where parents, uncles and cousins all pitch in to help.

Jilliby Kung Fu was racing in the Victoria intermediate grade just six weeks ago and Lee was happy to make the Chariots Of Fire on February 10.

Once there the young gun pair crossed their rivals easily and paced a 1:48.8 mile, earning them not only an invite to Saturday night’s race but plenty of respect.

The plan on Saturday night is to come out humming — a Lee special — and give Jilliby Kung Fu a chance of crossing to the lead. If he does that he could cap a fairytale rise to the top of the pacing world.

“We are going there to give him his shot, because you never know when you will get back to this level.

“But we also know how good these horses are. We have all seen Lazarus and what a freak he is and I even think a horse like My Field Marshal could be the smoky in the race.”

The Miracle Mile is just one of six group ones at Saturday night’s mega meeting, including both the NSW Derby and Oaks.