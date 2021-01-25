Young duo has eye on Junee Cup

Nowhere Creek wins a heat of the Junee Cup last week – now for the final tonight

Talented Riverina harness racing duo Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones have every reason to be upbeat about their recent addition to the stable.

Six-year-old gelding Nowhere Creek ( Metropolitan -McArdle Lassie ( McArdle ) has hit his straps in sensational fashion with four wins and a second from half a dozen starts since joining their Leeton barn.

"He's just a nice little horse who is on the up. Everything we ask of him, he just goes out there and does it," Bartley said.

And tonight, at the Junee meeting, Nowhere Creek will be chasing his biggest scalp yet for the young couple when he lines up in the $16,300 Phoenix Accounting & Business Services Junee Pacers Cup.

"When the fields were released and I saw we'd drawn inside the back row, I wasn't all that happy. But after having a look it mightn't be that bad because the pole horse we're drawn behind could hold up," she said.

"Anyway, Blake will sort it out. There will be a number of options. We'll just have to see how the race pans out."

Without giving too much away, Jones will be relying on lady luck to get away from the pegs.

"I intend to punch through at the start and then hopefully be able to get out at the right time," he said.

"Our horse has got a good turn of speed, but there's a few nice ones in the Cup."

Nowhere Creek was super impressive in winning a qualifying heat last week-on the heels of success in a heat and final at the recent Leeton carnival.

To watch the video replay of Nowhere Creek winning a qualifying heat click here.

"He got sent down to us from Menangle, so we were very lucky to pick him up," Bartley said.

"The new season has started okay for us. We haven't got a lot of horses going around at the moment. There's a few to come in at the end of the month when it cools down a bit."

Blake Jones will also be looking to defend his title in the annual grudge meeting between regional and metropolitan-based drivers. Jones will team up with Bruce Harpley, Pete McRae, Adam Richardson and James McPherson for the annual Country versus City invitational challenge series. The City representative side includes David Morris, Josh Gallagher, Ash Hart, Will Rixon and Leonard Cain.

They will compete in three penalty exempt races worth $10,710 each. Other features of the night include the Alan Harpley and Phyllis Harpley Memorial events along with the $11,730 Milbrae Quarries Final.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura