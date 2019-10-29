Young shining light on the move

One of Bendigo harness racing's favorite sons will soon be on the move.

Talented trainer-driver Chris Svanosio has certainly blossomed in the sport over the past two-and-a-half years and is moving closer to Melbourne in the next month.

Svanosio is without doubt one of the young shining lights of the industry in Victoria. He's coming off an excellent season of 71 victories in the sulky last season, as well as training 44 winners and 115 placings. His runners finishing top three over 50 percent of the time for the season.

"I'll be based at Romsey on a nice property with my girlfriend Elizabeth (MacLean) and we're really excited about what's ahead for us," Svanosio said.

"It's a 40-acre property and has a 980-metre track. There's lovely fenced paddocks as well as a treadmill, swimming facilities and if we start going okay, I'd love to put in a water walker at some stage," he said.

Elizabeth, who is well known for her rehabilitation work with former standardbred racehorses as well as operating a first-class agistment facility, is daughter of renowned veterinary surgeon (now retired) Alastair MacLean and his wife Susan.

"There's been a lot of travelling between my hometown Bendigo and Romsey over the past 12 months," Svanosio laughed.

"But we work pretty well as a team and it's going to be fantastic," he said.

Despite having studied Marine Biology at university in Warrnambool and later working as a scientist in Tasmanian aquaculture, Svanosio said he was always keen to make a career with horses.

"I worked in fishing management and aquaculture for a while and enjoyed it. I was part of a team involved in growing out salmon in the ocean. We had to monitor growth rate, disease and other important aspects of the health of the fish," he said.

"It was fun. But I guess I always knew I'd end up in the horse industry."

Svanosio said he was currently training around 18 to 20 horses, but with the move to Romsey, the couple plans to cut back on numbers and concentrate more on two-year-olds.

"The property is just 40 minutes from Melton so hopefully that will be our main focus," he said.

Svanosio moved back to Bendigo after being stable foreman for accomplished horseman Mattie Craven, who is located at Ecklin South, a stone's throw from Terang, for over two years.

Previous to that he had stints with Chris Lang, prior to Lang taking a break due to illness, and South Australian Aaron Brown, who trained in Sydney for a period.

"Bendigo is an ideal base and there are so many tracks within a few hours. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time there and can't thank Bruce and Val Morgan enough for allowing me to use their place. They have been tremendous," Svanosio said.

"I told my staff of my plan to shift a few weeks ago. We are hoping that we can keep (talented junior reinswoman) Michelle Phillips working with us, so that's great."

Svanosio said one of his highlights last season was winning the $100,000 G1 Vicbred Super Sires in July at Melton with Kyvalley Finn.

Kyvalley Finn (Skyvalley NZ-Kyvalley Paris (Majestic Son) is owned by his breeder Jim Connelly and to date has eight wins and 22 placings for over $145,000 in earnings.

"We did okay last season because I was away in the USA for five weeks. Fingers crossed we do as well, or even better this season."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura