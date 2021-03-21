Young star blasts rivals in cup

The proud grandparents of one of harness racing’s most promising junior drivers got a ringside seat to a display of his talents at the Ouyen Pacing Cup, in far north west Victoria yesterday.

Tom and Desley Sanderson were at meeting, all the way from Redcliffe in Queensland, to cheer on grandson Ryan, who duly landed his biggest ever win.

The 17-year-old showed maturity well beyond his years to score narrowly with Blaster Ranger ( Caribbean Blaster – Jennas Ranger (Jennas Beach Boy) in the $14,500 Greggs Electrical Cup. The winner was prepared by his father Shane, who last week relocated his family and 15-horse stable from Menangle to Charlton, northwest of Bendigo.

“It was awesome for my Nanna and Pop to be here to watch me drive. The cup win was easily my best and Nanna is a part-owner,” Ryan said.

“They got down here on Friday and plan to stay for at least a week. They’ve never been to Charlton before, but absolutely love the town and the training centre where we’re based,” he said.

“There’s a heap of other owners in the horse, but they’re scattered everywhere. Some live in Queensland and there’s others in Sydney.”

The Sanderson family shifted from Menangle to better place their horses and also help Ryan and his younger sister Abbey establish themselves in the sport.

Desley, with a firm hold on the gold cup at the official presentation, admitted she wasn’t the most relaxed of spectators where her grandson was involved.



Queenslander Desley Sanderson was trackside for her grandson Ryan’s first Country Cup at Ouyen, in the Victorian Mallee

“I find it difficult to watch sometimes – but it was so exciting to be here and lovely that they were able to win the cup. We’re very proud of them all,” she said.

Ryan’s composed drive was the key to the race for the Sanderson Team. He shot Blaster Ranger from barrier three to get to the front on the tight Ouyen circuit, and then held out strong pressure from leading reinsmen Alex Ashwood (Beat City) and Glenn Douglas (Pembrook Charlie).

The five-year-old pacer then dug deep in the straight to narrowly hold out a fast-finishing Egodan (Neil McCallum) and the Sanderson stablemate Dikerry (Connor Clarke).

Watch the race replay click here!

“It was very willing early, they really attacked him at the start but the plan was always to lead because he loves to be in front and we stuck with that,” Ryan said.

“I was getting a little bit worried there, but it was just a credit to the horse that he really toughed it out. I’ll always remember Ouyen and we’ll be back next year I think, if we can.

“We’re having a good run and it’s kind of surreal. We definitely didn’t expect to be getting this many winners so close to our move.”



Tom and Desley Sanderson with daughter-in-law Naomi; grandson Ryan; Barry Gregg, of Greggs Electrical; Ryan’s sister Abbey; and Blaster Ranger’s trainer Shane Sanderson --Charli Masotti Photo

Ryan had his first drives since relocating at his adopted home track on Charlton Cup Day last weekend, and from 10 drives in the week, he’s captured five winners.

Shane Sanderson said he would be looking towards the Mildura Pacing Cup Carnival in early April as a potential future assignment for Blaster Ranger and he’s not alone. Rising star Malcolms Rhythm took out the $35,000 Group Three Moama Bowling Club Echuca Pacing Cup on Friday night and trainer David Aiken also has the Mildura Cup firmly in his sights.

Nominations close tomorrow for next Sunday’s $60,000 The Weekly Advertiser Group Two Horsham Pacing Cup and the $35,000 Downtowner Warragul Pacing Bowl Cup will be on the following Sunday (April 4), before the only heat-and-final fixtured cup at Mildura starts on the following Tuesday.

Trots Clubs Victoria CEO Carl Coady said the sport in regional Victoria was emerging strongly from the COVID-interrupted 2020.

“There was a great crowd here at Ouyen today, and we’re seeing that harness racing in regional Victoria is incredibly healthy – it’s great to see the community involvement at our smaller clubs, like Ouyen. It’s a credit to them.

“COVID has been incredibly difficult for every one of our country clubs in trying to plan their cups events. For a while there, it was changing day-to-day, hour-to-hour, but the clubs have just kept working away and moved with the times and we are slowly getting back to something like normal. Let’s hope that by the Mildura carnival, we are getting back to something like harness racing was before COVID times.”

View the full results for Ouyen click here!

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura