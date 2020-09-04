Young stars shine in Wellwood and Peaceful Way

MILTON, ON - September 3, 2020 - Undefeated rookie harness racing trotters were the stars of the show in Thursday evening's eliminations for the Wellwood Memorial and Peaceful Way at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Each event for two-year-old trotters required two $30,000 eliminations to determine the fields for their respective finals, to be held on Saturday, September 12. This year's William Wellwood Memorial comes with added stakes, as the winner will receive the tenth and final slot in the $1 million (USD) Mohawk Million.

Ake Svanstedt's Southwind Tyrion remained undefeated in the first Wellwood split, holding off a late push from On A Streak for a 1:54.4 score. Yannick Gingras sat behind the son of Muscle Hill, guiding him to his fourth win.

Logan Park set hot fractions, sprinting away from rivals early to hang up a :55.4 first-half. The early-leader saw his sizable lead shrink to two-lengths around the far turn, as Southwind Tyrion started marching from fourth.

In the stretch, Southwind Tyrion made his way around a drifting Logan Park and trotted home to the victory. On A Streak made things interesting late to finish second by just a nose. Logan Park was third, while Tokyo Seelster and Muscle Dynasty completed the top-five.

To see race replay click here.

"They gave me a couple of instructions with the horse and he was exactly what they said he would be," said Gingras, who was driving Southwind Tyrion for the first time Thursday. "When he cleared, he got a little bit lonely there, but he also hasn't raced in a month, so I'm sure he'll be a lot stronger next week."

A $145,000 Lexington Selected Yearling Sale purchase, Southwind Tyrion captured the New Jersey Sires Stakes final in late-July and has now earned $137,500 for owners SRF Stable, Svanstedt, Knutsson Trotting, Brittany Farms and Riverview Racing. He paid $2.30 to win.

Macho Martini cruised to a 1:56 victory in the second elimination to run his perfect record to seven for seven.

Luc Blais' Macho Martini and driver Bob McClure made their way confidently towards the front in the early-going, riding on the outside through an opening-quarter of :29.1 before clearing to command. The son of Muscle Mass led to the half in :58.4 and three-quarters in 1:26.4.

The stretch drive saw Macho Martini put away his rivals with ease and coast home in :29.1 to win by a length and three-quarters over Warrawee Whisper. Magical Muscle Man finished third, but was placed back to fifth for a pylon violation. Full Of Muscles and Locatelli, who came first-up on the far turn and took a shot in the lane, were vaulted up a spot to complete the Superfecta.

To see race replay click here.

Macho Martini has now earned $255,513 through seven starts for owner Determination. He was purchased for $37,000 as a yearling at Harrisburg.

"He's just so handy, so nice, so good gaited and so smart," said McClure of Macho Martini. "I'm just repeating myself at this point, but he's very special and I'm just fortunate to be a part of it."

A $2 win ticket returned $2.70 on Macho Martini.

The undefeated colts Southwind Tyrion and Macho Martini will square off in the $535,000 final on September 12.

The Peaceful Way for two-year-old trotting fillies saw the Blais barn sweep the eliminations with Dicentra and Donna Soprano.

Dicentra and driver McClure went to the front and never looked back to win the first split in 1:55.4. The Blais homebred got a :30 second-quarter to reach the half in :58.3 and then put up a :28 third-quarter before a :29.1 kicker wrapped up the 3 ¼ length victory.

To see race replay click here.

"She was very strong through the wire and I couldn't be any happier," said McClure of Dicentra. "That's as good a start as she's had. She's so push-button you can do whatever you want with her...she's exactly the type of horse that has the ability and the brains to make a lot of money this year."

Imextraspecial finished second, while Fox Valley Liza and Lady Chaos finished in a dead-heat for third. Amazone Duharas grabbed the fifth-place spot.

A daughter of Muscle Mass, Dicentra now has back-to-back wins to bring her rookie record to four for seven with $125,890 earned for Determination. She paid $6.80 to win.

Donna Soprano came first-up on the final-turn and powered by Dream Chapter to win the second elimination in 1:55.1.

A slow start from the Blais trainee Donna Soprano had her get away fifth with McClure, as Dream Chapter posted fractions of :28.2, :57.3 and 1:26.1. Donna Soprano made up ground quickly on the far turn and pulled up alongside Dream Chapter.

In the stretch, Donna Soprano wore down Dream Chapter and crossed the line first by a length and a half in 1:55.1. You Will Be Queen finished third, while Midnight Miracle and Up And Ready completed the top-five.

To see race replay click here.

A daughter of Donato Hanover , Donna Soprano gives McClure, Blais and Determination a pair of undefeated horses for next week's rich finals.

Donna Soprano sold for $190,000 at last fall's Harrisburg yearling sale. She is now four for four with $91,015 earned for Serge Godin's Determination. She paid $2.60 to win.

The finals of the $535,000 William Wellwood Memorial and $335,000 Peaceful Way will take place on Saturday, September 12. The post positions for the finals were drawn Thursday evening with the elimination winners choosing their posts for the final. The full fields can be found below.

Live racing continues Friday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.

$535,000 William Wellwood Memorial

1 Locatelli

2 On A Streak

3 Southwind Tyrion

4 Full Of Muscles

5 Logan Park

6 Macho Martini

7 Warrawee Whisper

8 Tokyo Seelster

9 Muscle Dynasty

10 Magical Muscle Man

AE Jula Muscle Pack

$335,000 Peaceful Way

1 Lady Chaos

2 Fox Valley Liza

3 Amazone Duharas

4 Dicentra

5 You Will Be Queen

6 Up And Ready

7 Donna Soprano

8 Dream Chapter

9 Midnight Miracle

10 Imextraspecial

AE. Rubys Are Nice