Young trotters vie at Miami Valley

LEBANON, OH - A sure sign that Spring is right around the corner is the commencement of the "Lebanon Legends" harness racing late closer series for green pacers and trotters at Miami Valley Raceway.

On Monday afternoon (March 18) three divisions of the first leg of the Robert J. Brown Memorial Series for non-winners of two races or $20,000 lifetime trotters were contested. When the limestone dust settled, winners were Monday Nite (Randy Tharps), Voyage To Paris (Kayne Kauffman) and Crews Hilltopper (Trevor Smith).

Tharps sent Monday Nite, a 4-year-old daughter of Yankee Glide, directly to the front of the field and reeled off comfortable fractions when no serious challenge developed during the 2:00.1 mile. A pair of Ohio-sired fillies, My Pure Honey (Brett Miller) and Bad Babysitter (Josh Sutton) completed the trifecta in the $10,000 contest. Zachary Miller owns Monday Nite, who is booked to the court of Indiana sire Swan For All at the conclusion of this series.

Kauffman guided Voyage To Paris to an upset ($19.40 to win) victory in the second split, narrowly defeating Innisfallen (Brett Miller) and Oh My My My (LeWayne Miller) after a thrilling stretch drive. The 3-year-old gelding by Dontyouforgetit lowered his best-ever mark to 1:57.4 for owners Stephen Richard and Lana Pollock. Jim Pollock Jr. conditions the winner.

Crews Hilltopper is a well-seasoned county fair standout who topped Call Me Thefireman (Chris Page) and B Fluffinover (Alex Hawk) in 1:59.1. Larry Tinch trains the 4-year-old son of Break The Bank K for owners John Foster and Ray Helton. It was his 11th overall triumph, but just his second at a commercial venue. Including county fair earnings Crews Hilltopper has banked $62,534 in his first 39 career starts.

Racing resumes Tuesday afternoon (March 19) at 2:05 p.m. when the highlight will be a trio of first leg divisions of the Omar Hiteman Memorial Series for green male pacers.