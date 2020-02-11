Youngsters get special wins to treasure

Any win is welcome for young harness racing drivers, but Goulburn Valley reinswoman Abbey Turnbull took out a race recently that she says will always have a special place in her heart.

The talented concession driver, based at Tatura, near Shepparton, won the second division of the Tiffany Murray Memorial at Echuca on Friday night with six-year-old gelding Mangochililime ( McArdle -The Land Lover ( Badlands Hanover ).

"I was just pleased to be invited to be part of the Tiffany Murray Memorial races. It was such an honor, but to be successful, it will definitely be a win I will cherish forever," Turnbull said.

"Tiffany was loved by everyone because of who she was and her beautiful ways and she's someone I aspire to be like," she said.

Aged just 22 when she was diagnosed with multiple brain tumors, Tiffany Murray was a popular figure in the industry. She had twice beaten cancer as a child and had lost her own mother just a few years earlier, also to cancer. With her fiance Leigh Sutton and their baby daughter Milla by her side every step of the way, Tiffany fought a short but brave battle before her death in 2011.

The Tiffany Murray Memorial was established in her honor the following year, and this year was the first since its inception that the race was conducted in two divisions.

Local trainer Susan Hunter was successful in the first division with enigmatic pacer Monash (Somebeachsomewhere-Nightn Georgia (Safely Kept), who was well rated by in-form Heathcote junior Shannon O'Sullivan.



Part owner of Monash Shane Gourley with victorious driver Shannon O’Sullivan accepting the rug for winning the first division of the Tiffany Murray Memorial (Photo Echuca Harness Racing)

The female drivers' race has always carried significance for those invited to compete, and Turnbull said she is now hoping to again be part of the special night next season.

"It was just lovely because members of Tiffany's family were all there. They went onto the track to present the rugs. It was awesome," she said.

"And it was just the perfect race to get my first Team Teal win."



Abbey Turnbull crosses the finish line to win the second division of the Tiffany Murray Memorial with Mangochililime (Photo Echuca Harness Racing)

In addition, Turnbull was the toast of her parents Craig and Rebecca, who recently took over the training of Mangochililime.

"That was only his second start for us and dad trains him, so yes it was a good result. The horse has some ability, so they will have fun," she said.

Turnbull, whose grandfather is the legendary AD (Tony) Turnbull, of Bathurst, works for her father as well as doing university studies.

"I spend one or two days at Bundoora in Melbourne where I'm studying osteopathy. I've still got a few years to go, but I'm enjoying it," Turnbull said.

"Luckily I can do a bit on-line at home because dad's stable numbers seem to be increasing," she laughed.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura