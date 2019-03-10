Your chance to kick Butts!

Premier Kiwi trainer Tim Butt was looking to the future in making the leap from New Zealand to Menangle last year – and his latest crop of yearling purchases is now providing prospective owners with the same opportunity.

Team Butt was buzzing with excitement at some of the top-line babies they secured at the recent APG sales, and settling the youngsters in to their state-of-the-art surrounds has only boosted their confidence.

“We’ve had terrific early interest from owners because these youngsters are beautifully-bred, but a share in them is still very affordable,” Tim said.

“But they’ve settled in well, they’re smart and we’re really keen about the potential of all of them,” he said.

The babies will certainly get their best chance to produce the goods. Tim Butt has trained more Grand Circuit Winners than any other trainer in Australasia, including champions such as great Lyell Creek and My Field Marshal (who currently holds the Australasian record of 1:46.9 in his 2018 Miracle Mile Victory).

“We think these four yearlings represent some of the world’s best stallions and Down Under's best mares, and we’re hoping the affordability of an interest will attract new clients, potentially even international clients, to enjoy the thrill of harness racing in Australia,” Tim said.

To contact Tim Butt email: tim@timbuttracing.com

Or Phone +61447864456

The four yearlings;

Lot 104

by Bettor's Delight - Rocknroll Rama - Rocknroll Hanover

Just a great individual as his photo suggests

A grandson of freakish mare - Pelican Rama - 55 wins.

By the great Bettors Delight

Looks like a 3 year old now

30% left in this colt

Lot 104 Pedigree

...................................................................................................................................................

Lot 218

by Captaintreacherous - Glenferrie Alexis - Courage Under Fire

By the great racehorse and now sire Captaintreacherous.

From a top NZ family

Glenferrie Alexis ran 2nd in the NZ oaks and was a great race mare

Great attitude colt - all class

Trainer - Tim Butt - to keep 20%

Lot 218 - Pedigree

.........................................................................................................................................................

Lot 355

By Rock N Roll Heaven - Lettucereason - Art Major

Fantastic Cross from a full sister to outstanding horse - For A Reason

Very strong type - looked exactly like Let It Ride

Trainer - Tim Butt - to keep 20%

Lot 355 Pedigree

............................................................................................................................................

Lot 482

by Warrawee Needy - Bettor Believe It - Bettor's Delight

Outstanding looking filly

Great walk and confirmation

Spectacular bloodlines with Cam Fella and Ambro Emerson

Coming through sire and great fillies family

Trainer - Tim Butt - to keep 20%

Lot 482 Pedigree

