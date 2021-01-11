Youth Award to Noah Kenneth Newman

Grove City, Ohio – Noah Kenneth Newman of Streetsboro, Ohio has been named the recipient of the 2020 Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Terry Holton Youth Award.

Newman, a sophomore at Streetsboro High School, has taken advantage of his opportunity to work with his family’s horses in 2020. When Covid-19 shut down schools and high school athletics, Newman began helping at the barn.

“He would wake up at 5:30 and begin work at the barn,” said his grandmother Melinda Bailey. “His dad thought he would waver, but during the year he only became more determined.”

Newman has been jogging horses since he was ten and he is enjoying the experience of working with his dad and grandfather. “I enjoy being out of the house and working with the horses,” said Newman. “I like training horses and getting more experience.”

Newman said he is not sure about his future but knows horses will be a part of it. “I know I would like to drive at some point in the future.”

In addition to working with the horses, Newman is active in other sports including baseball, football, and golf.

The award, in its 20th year, is named for Terry Holton, a 2005 inductee into the Ohio Harness Racing Hall of Fame. Holton of Newark, Ohio, was the winner of over 1,700 races in his career. He overcame many obstacles in his life, the biggest may have been overcoming pancreatic cancer.

The Terry Holton Youth Award is awarded to a youth between the ages of 13 and 19 who has actively participated in harness racing during 2020 as a driver, trainer, groom, breeder, race office/publicity assistant, track maintenance crew or has provided outstanding service to harness racing.

