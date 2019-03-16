The Harness Horse Youth Foundation has a full summer of events!

Beginning with the "Ohio Grand Tour" in early June and then headed east, the HHYF schedule is full of introductory days and a couple of 3-day overnight experiences along with the popular Leadership Program which allows a more in-depth look at opportunities for involvement in harness racing.

Preregistration is required for all events.

Applications and more information are available by clicking here

Dates, type of event, and locations are as follows:

June 1 1-Day Canfield, OH

June 3 1-Day Bucyrus, OH

June 5 1-Day Napoleon, OH

June 6 1-Day Paulding, OH

June 7 1-Day Van Wert, OH

June 9 1-Day Greenville, OH

June 11 1-Day Marysville, OH

June 15 to 17 3-Day Harrington Raceway, DE

July 8 1-Day Shenandoah Downs, VA

July 10 1-Day Shenandoah Downs, VA

July 15 1-Day Gaitway Farm, NJ

July 17 1-Day Gaitway Farm, NJ

July 19 1-Day Gaitway Farm, NJ

July 25 1-Day Goshen Historic Track, NY

July 27 – 31 Leadership Goshen Historic Track, NY

August 2 - 3 *Hambletonian Invitational Meadowlands Racetrack, NJ

(By invitation only – must attend Leadership event to be considered)

August 5 to 7 3-Day The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono, PA

August 8 1-Day The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, PA

August 17 1-Day Diamond Creek Farm, PA

“HHYF is very dedicated to raising the awareness of harness racing and providing young people with meaningful hands-on education.

By concentrating on 1-day events this year, HHYF hopes to build a ground swell of enthusiasm which allows for further program development next year,” explained Executive Director Ellen Taylor. “We are still seeking an experienced truck driver who would be willing to travel; this person plays an important role of the summer team and is paid position.”

The Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans.

The Foundation has been making a difference in young people's lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing.

For more information on opportunities through HHYF, or to support its mission, go to www.hhyf.org.