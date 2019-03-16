Day At The Track

Youth Foundation has a full summer of events

04:00 AM 16 Mar 2019 NZDT
the Harness Horse Youth Foundation
A very happy group at Pocono Downs - Harness Horse Youth Foundation

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation has a full summer of events!

Beginning with the "Ohio Grand Tour" in early June and then headed east, the HHYF schedule is full of introductory days and a couple of 3-day overnight experiences along with the popular Leadership Program which allows a more in-depth look at opportunities for involvement in harness racing.

Preregistration is required for all events.

Applications and more information are available by clicking here

 

 

 

Dates, type of event, and locations are as follows:

June 1                    1-Day                     Canfield, OH

June 3                    1-Day                     Bucyrus, OH

June 5                    1-Day                     Napoleon, OH

June 6                    1-Day                     Paulding, OH

June 7                    1-Day                     Van Wert, OH

June 9                    1-Day                     Greenville, OH

June 11                  1-Day                     Marysville, OH

June 15 to 17          3-Day                     Harrington Raceway, DE

July 8                     1-Day                     Shenandoah Downs, VA

July 10                    1-Day                     Shenandoah Downs, VA

July 15                    1-Day                     Gaitway Farm, NJ

July 17                    1-Day                     Gaitway Farm, NJ

July 19                    1-Day                     Gaitway Farm, NJ   

July 25                    1-Day                     Goshen Historic Track, NY

July 27 – 31            Leadership              Goshen Historic Track, NY                  

August 2 - 3            *Hambletonian Invitational  Meadowlands Racetrack, NJ
(By invitation only – must attend Leadership event to be considered)

August 5 to 7          3-Day                     The Downs At Mohegan Sun Pocono, PA

August 8                 1-Day                      The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, PA

August 17               1-Day                     Diamond Creek Farm, PA

“HHYF is very dedicated to raising the awareness of harness racing and providing young people with meaningful hands-on education.

By concentrating on 1-day events this year, HHYF hopes to build a ground swell of enthusiasm which allows for further program development next year,” explained Executive Director Ellen Taylor. “We are still seeking an experienced truck driver who would be willing to travel; this person plays an important role of the summer team and is paid position.”

The Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans.

The Foundation has been making a difference in young people's lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational materials relating to harness racing.

For more information on opportunities through HHYF, or to support its mission, go to www.hhyf.org.

Ellen Taylor

Executive Director

Harness Horse Youth Foundation

317.908.0029

