Zachary Butcher to leave the Barry Purdon stable

Harnesslink has been informed today by Pukekohe harness racing trainer Ray Green that Zachary Butcher will be joining the Lincoln Farms harness racing stables at the beginning of April this year.

Zachary Butcher who is one of the leading harness racing drivers in the North Island, is leaving the Barry Purdon stable and will relocate to Lincoln Farms to be the number one stable driver as well as assisting in the training of the large team of horses.

Butcher has driven the winners of 594 races in New Zealand and has been in the top echelon of drivers for the last several years.

His best season of driving was 2012 where he drove 114 winners and finished second to Dexter Dunn in the national drivers premiership.

Ray Green has trained 232 winners since 1989 and another 80 in partnership with Robert Mitchell.

"I am looking forward to having Zachary on the team and he will be a huge asset to the stable," he said.





Pukekoe trainer Ray Green

Harnesslink media



