Day At The Track

Zachary Butcher to leave the Barry Purdon stable

10:37 AM 31 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Zachary Butcher,Harness racing
Zachary Butcher after winning with the Ray Green trained Killer Queen

Harnesslink has been informed today by Pukekohe harness racing trainer Ray Green that Zachary Butcher will be joining the Lincoln Farms harness racing stables at the beginning of April this year.

Zachary Butcher who is one of the leading harness racing drivers in the North Island, is leaving the Barry Purdon stable and will relocate to Lincoln Farms to be the number one stable driver as well as assisting in the training of the large team of horses.

Butcher has driven the winners of 594 races in New Zealand and has been in the top echelon of drivers for the last several years.

His best season of driving was 2012 where he drove 114 winners and finished second to Dexter Dunn in the national drivers premiership.

Ray Green has trained 232 winners since 1989 and another 80 in partnership with Robert Mitchell.

"I am looking forward to having Zachary on the team and he will be a huge asset to the stable," he said.
 


Pukekoe trainer Ray Green

 

Harnesslink media

 

 


 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Royal Becca J overpowers Open field
31-Jan-2018 20:01 PM NZDT
Upsets in Claim To Fame Series Finals
31-Jan-2018 12:01 PM NZDT
Harrington Raceway's 72nd season starts
31-Jan-2018 12:01 PM NZDT
Own A Horse promotion pays off
31-Jan-2018 12:01 PM NZDT
Nuncio now available to NA Breeders
31-Jan-2018 01:01 AM NZDT
SRF's Breeding Auction begins today
31-Jan-2018 00:01 AM NZDT
Gingras ... A Foiled Again appreciation
30-Jan-2018 19:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News